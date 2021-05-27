After abbreviated 2020 season, Noah’s Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells opens Saturday aiming for near-normal schedule

After America’s Largest Waterpark’s season was cut short in 2020 due to COVID-19, Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin Dells is set to reopen for its 42nd season Memorial Day weekend.
Staff have been busy preparing the waterpark for reopening, setting up chairs around attractions, prepping slides, cleaning and making last-minute preparations to welcome visitors back for its May 29 opening. The park will be open until Labor Day, said Roland Reyes, the waterpark’s new general manager.
“We’re excited,” Reyes said about reopening the park. “The team has put in a lot of effort getting the park ready.”
Reyes said eight operating days have been added to the park’s peak summer season starting June 22-Aug. 10, when the park will operate six days a week. The original plan was to close on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the timeframe but Tuesdays have been added back in, he said. The park will close on Wednesdays for the season. The park normally opens seven days a week during the season. There are plans to continue expanding the schedule back to pre-pandemic standards as conditions improve.
Reyes said closing on certain days is due to the unknowns of COVID-19, from what guidelines would be in place to staffing challenges. Reyes said Noah’s Ark is feeling optimistic about staffing, which several Dells area businesses have struggled with as they gear up for a busy summer season.
“It’s challenging, but we are staying on top of it and we hope to be completely staffed by the time we go to six days a week operation,” Reyes said. While a majority of the park will be open, a small area known as The Wave Area, with the second wave pool and dining area, will not be open for the season. The Flamingo Motel and Suites, next to Noah’s Ark and owned by the waterpark, will also be closed for the 2021 season, according to Reyes and the hotel’s website. Reyes said the decision to close the hotel for the year was a company choice but declined to comment further.
Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau calls new CDC mask guidelines 'welcoming,' resorts still figuring out policy
Reyes has a total of 35 years in the theme park industry and came to Noah’s Ark in January. He replaced Mark Whitfield who was fired last July after anti-mask comments he made in an email to a Sauk County Board member. Reyes said Noah’s Ark as a company and himself as a general manager takes the coronavirus very seriously. With his safety background, Reyes was asked by Palace Entertainment, the waterpark’s parent company, to assist Noah’s Ark in reopening last year since the theme parks in California were shut down due to the state’s own restrictions to limit COVID-19.
“We were asked to come in and assist where we could,” he said. Reyes said he previously worked at Cedar Fair Entertainment Company at Knott’s Berry Farm in California. He also worked at Raging Water in San Dimas and San Jose, both Palace Entertainment properties.
Noah’s Ark closed early for the season in August 2020 as a precaution after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. As the park reopens, precautions against COVID-19 will still be in place, like hand sanitizing stations and signage from last year posted around the park. Nightly sanitizations will also take place, Reyes said.
Noah’s Ark also announced in a press release it will follow the latest guidance from the Center for Disease Control for COVID-19. People who have been fully vaccinated do not need to wear a face covering or practice social distancing during their visit. Those who are not fully vaccinated must wear a facial covering, unless at the water-based attractions. Additional precautions the waterpark is taking is listed on its website noahsarkwaterpark.com/health-and-safety.
While the park has hired for several positions, including lifeguards, admissions, food and beverage and retail, he said the park is hiring for several seasonal positions in those same areas. Lifeguards will be paid up to $13 an hour with additional perks and benefits and the opportunity for advancement. Those interesting in applying for a job at the waterpark can apply online at NoahsArkWaterpark.com/employment.
To start the 2021 season, state residents can purchase a Basic Season Pass at Noah’s Ark for $39.99, the normal price of a walkup single-day ticket. Events like the Father Day’s Flop competition, Fourth of July BBQ, and extended celebrations like Kids Week on August 9-15, Educators Week Aug. 16-22, EMS Week Aug. 23-29, and Military Week Aug. 30-Sept. 6 is also scheduled for the season.
GALLERY: Noah's Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells preps for 2021 season
Quadzilla and Kowabunga slides
Social distance and hand sanitizing station at Noah's Ark in Dells
Sebastian sets up chairs
Noah's Ark 2021 photo 3
Roland talks about Noah's Ark
Big Kahuna wave pool at Noah's Ark in Dells
Noah's Ark 2021 photo
Kluck's Tin Coop at Noah's Ark in Dells
Tadpole Bay at Noah's Ark in Dells
Big Kahuna wave pool at Noah's Ark in Dells 2
Kowabunga waterslide Noah's Ark Dells waterpark
