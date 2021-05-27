After abbreviated 2020 season, Noah’s Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells opens Saturday aiming for near-normal schedule

Reyes said closing on certain days is due to the unknowns of COVID-19, from what guidelines would be in place to staffing challenges. Reyes said Noah’s Ark is feeling optimistic about staffing, which several Dells area businesses have struggled with as they gear up for a busy summer season.

“It’s challenging, but we are staying on top of it and we hope to be completely staffed by the time we go to six days a week operation,” Reyes said. While a majority of the park will be open, a small area known as The Wave Area, with the second wave pool and dining area, will not be open for the season. The Flamingo Motel and Suites, next to Noah’s Ark and owned by the waterpark, will also be closed for the 2021 season, according to Reyes and the hotel’s website. Reyes said the decision to close the hotel for the year was a company choice but declined to comment further.