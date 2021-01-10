After big pandemic impact, business is picking up at Dan’s Shoe Repair

DAN’S SHOE REPAIR

WHAT: A shop that repairs shoes as well as such things as coats, purses and zippers. It also sells such merchandise as shoes, boots, essential oils and CBD products.

WHERE: 112 N. Fifth Ave. in downtown La Crosse.

WHO: The business has been owned by Dan Grogan since November 2009. It began as George’s Shoe Repair in 1935 at another downtown location.

MORE INFO: Call the shop at 608-782-3775 or visit www.dansshoerepairlax.com or Facebook.