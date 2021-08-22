After event cancellations in 2020, Oly’s Mini Donut sales heat up

OLY’S MINI DONUT EXPRESS

WHAT: A mini doughnut business that operates from the Oly’s food trailer.

WHO: Oly’s is owned by Rick and Sue Gates of La Crosse, who bought it in 2008.

WHERE: Oly’s is a vendor at about 10 events from May to early October, usually within about 30 miles of La Crosse.

MORE INFO: Call Oly’s at 608-780-5137 or visit its Facebook page.