After Ida oil spill, divers put containment dome on pipeline

So far, the spill appears to have remained out to sea and has not affected the Louisiana shoreline. There is not yet any estimate for how much oil was in the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard said over the weekend its response teams are monitoring reports and satellite imagery to determine the scope of the discharge, which is located in Bay Marchand, Block 4. Talos previously leased Bay Marchand, Block 5, but ceased production there in 2017, plugged its wells and removed all pipeline infrastructure by 2019, according to the company.

The company said it is working with the Coast Guard and Louisiana regulators to coordinate the response and identify the pipe’s owner.

During an overflight of the area on Sunday, the crew of a Coast Guard survey aircraft spotted another oil slick identified as coming from an oil platform belonging to S2 Energy, located approximately 5 miles (8 kilometers) away from the Bay Marchand site.

According to the Coast Guard, the company reported that it has secured the wellhead to stop the leak and deployed a boom to contain a roughly 1-acre (.40-hectare) area of oil floating on the water. The amount of oil that leaked from the platform has yet to be determined.