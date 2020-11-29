After six decades, Labus family Christmas tree farm tradition continues at Pine Hobby Farm

WEST SALEM — For nearly 60 years, members of the Labus family have helped make the holiday season brighter by growing and selling Christmas trees.
That tradition continues at Pine Hobby Farm, about 2½ miles north of West Salem, which is owned and operated by Jon and Lyn Labus.
Pine Hobby Farm grows balsam Christmas trees and opened for the season on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
Cut-your-own trees typically are sold out at the tree farm by the end of the first weekend. And Pine Hobby Farm usually sells out of pre-cut trees after two or three weeks. The tree farm is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until it closes for the season.
“We’re on a small scale as far as trees we sell every year, always making sure we have enough for the following year,” Lyn Labus said.
“We’d like everyone to wear a mask this year when coming into the shed, because of coronavirus,” Lyn said. “We’ll also have hand sanitizer available.”
Jon’s father, Dean Labus, bought his first Christmas tree farm in 1950 and started selling his first trees in the early 1960s, Jon said. “He had one of the first choose-and-cut-your-own Christmas tree farms in the area, and at one time owned seven tree farms. Our farm was his first tree farm.”
Dean did business as Labus Christmas Tree Farm.
Jon’s brother, Dennis Labus, kept that business name and worked at the tree farm on Middle Ridge until he retired.
Jon and Lyn, who bought their farm in 1981 and were dairy farmers for 37 years, renamed their farm Pine Hobby Farm. “We started planting Christmas trees during that time, as a hobby, donating to our church,” Lyn said. “We’ve been selling trees for over 20 years, on a limited scale.”
Support Local Journalism
Jon and Lyn sell their trees, as well as wreaths made by their son, Andy, and decorated by his wife, Ann, at a pole barn on their farm.
“And we have four grandsons who like to get involved as well,” Lyn said. “The two oldest, Tyson Labus, 12, and his brother, Landon, who’s 10, help plant, shear (trim) and cut and drag the trees out of the woods.” Lyn helps with the planting, selling and book work.
“We also have a daughter, Amy Labus-Olson, who with her husband, R.L. Olson, lives in Holmen,” Lyn said. “She has also helped plant trees.”
“Each spring we plant 500 to 1,000 seedlings by hand,” Jon said. “We have a planter that we use on flat ground.” Jon also fertilizes the trees, and mows between the rows.
“The shearing or trimming is done by hand every July with sharp knives, to give the tree its shape,” Jon said. Andy helps his father with the planting, shearing and cutting.
Jon and Lyn are semi-retired. Although they’re no longer dairy farmers, Jon raises alfalfa, corn and soybeans on the family farm.
Lyn said she and her husband plan to operate the Christmas tree farm as long as they are able. “We hope that Andy and his sons will take over the tree business someday and keep the family business going for years to come,” she said.
“We sell balsam fir, which is known for its rich green color, ability to hold its needles, straight trunks and grows easily,” Jon said. “People seem to like the short needle trees.”
“We have the best customers, who have come back faithfully year after year,” Lyn said. “We’ve watched their families grow. Our customers come from near and far.
“Usually the families with children like to walk in the woods and cut their own tree,” and make it a family event, Lyn said.
Lyn said she most enjoys seeing the tree farm’s customers each year, and making someone’s Christmas merrier with a beautiful, fresh tree.
Meanwhile, Jon said he most enjoys working outdoors and seeing the customers each year. “Growing Christmas trees is a lot of hard work, but very rewarding when you see the finished product and receive such nice compliments,” he said.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.