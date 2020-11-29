After six decades, Labus family Christmas tree farm tradition continues at Pine Hobby Farm

PINE HOBBY FARM

WHAT: A Christmas tree farm that sells cut-your-own as well as pre-cut trees.

WHERE: N5997 County Road C, about 2 ½ miles north of West Salem.

WHO: Jon and Lyn Labus own the farm.

HOURS: The tree farm opened for the season on Friday, Nov. 27, and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It usually sells out of cut-your-own trees by the end of the first weekend, and usually sells out of pre-cut trees after two or three weeks.

MORE INFO: Call 608-786-1532 or (cell) 608-518-9265, or visit the tree farm’s Facebook page.