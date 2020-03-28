New state Farm Bureau president wants to make a difference

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — With Wisconsin farmers possibly facing another tough year in 2020, the new president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation wants to make a difference in their lives.

“I’m hoping that we can make a difference,” said rural Independence dairy farmer Joe Bragger, who was elected president by the WFBF board on Dec. 9. He was first elected to the state board in 2010 to represent District 4, which includes La Crosse, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe and Eau Claire counties, and continues to hold that post as well.

“Hopefully we can bring people together around the issues,” Bragger said in an interview at his Buffalo County farm. “There is division about these issues and I want to be able to create a platform where we can have good discussion, really debate some of the tough questions, and then come out with something in the end that will work for us.”

Bragger noted that at their annual meeting in December, WFBF delegates voted to support research and development of a dairy growth management system and other systems that provide increased dairy industry stability and producer profitability.