Rural Viroqua dairy farmers diversify with on-farm Klinkner Kountry Store

A kitchen table with chairs is in the middle of the store.

“We really hope that people feel comfortable here,” Gail said. “We want people to be able to come in, take their time, and choose the foods that they would like. And if they want to sit down at the Kitchen table and chat, kind of like in the good old days, we’re happy to do that.”

Many of the store’s customers are regulars, and most customers live in the Viroqua, Westby or Readstown areas, Gail said. “We occasionally have some people (from elsewhere) who have seen the signs as they’re driving by, and then stop here.”

Klinkner’s Kountry Store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

If someone stops at another time when the Klinkners are around, or calls ahead for an appointment for another time, the Klinkners will accommodate them. “We’re dairy farmers, so somebody’s here most of the time,” Gail said.

Gail said the store will have limited hours during the winter.

Gail was raised on a dairy farm near Westby, and Rob grew up in Cashton although many of his relatives were farmers.