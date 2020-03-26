Rural Westby farm couple are glad they started their country store

Danika said she and her husband decided to go into the country store business because they expected organic dairy prices to decrease. Organic dairy prices traditionally have been higher than those for conventional dairy products.

“We knew (organic milk) prices were going to go down because the big farmers were changing over to organic and getting away with not pasturing like the way we pasture in Wisconsin,” Danika said. “The rules are different (in other states). So we knew the time was coming when the market would be pressuring us and prices would drop” as the supply of organic milk increased.

“When we didn’t have enough hay (because of the impact of two years of very wet weather on crop production), it was like Strike 5,” Danika said. “And it was time to start thinking about other options.”

Lower organic dairy prices and the impact of wet weather also led the Wehlings to begin custom raising 200 heifers on their farm for another farmer.

The Wehlings also raise 20 of their own feeder cattle for meat production and sales, and have 50 layer hens for egg production. “In May, I’m getting 200 (layer hens) to keep up with the eggs that I need for people,” Danika said.