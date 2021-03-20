Sales are moo-ving up at The Bossy Cow Country Store

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Business is picking up and we are seeing quite a few repeat customers already,” Doug said. “Even during the winter months, our sales have been better than we anticipated.”

Most customers live within 40 miles of the store. “But we have seen some from La Crosse, Viroqua, Bangor, LaValle and Richland Center,” Amanda said.

Some new things will help attract customers this year.

“Doug plans to plant sunflowers this spring,” Amanda said. “The sunflowers will for sure be a backdrop for photo opportunities. And we are still looking into the details of harvest and storage of seed.”

Also, she said, “We have started building pen areas for the petting farm, which will include our chickens, a couple of rabbits, pigs, goats and of course, our cows. We hope to have the petting farm up and going by summer.”

The Wallermans started The Bossy Cow Country Store as a means to diversify and make their farm sustainable for future generations by selling meat from animals grown on the farm, Amanda said.

“I love that we are providing an alternative shopping experience to what the big-box stores can offer,” Amanda said. “Our customers are able to purchase top-quality products and be able to talk to the producer who knows exactly where that product came from. It provides us the ability to educate the customer about our products and that is the key to the future success of the farming industry as a whole.”

