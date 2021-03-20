Sales are moo-ving up at The Bossy Cow Country Store

NORWALK — Dairy farmers Amanda and Doug Wallerman say business has been better than they expected at The Bossy Cow Country Store that they opened in November in their repurposed garage at 21617 Jitney Ave., rural Norwalk. The new store is about 10 miles southwest of Tomah.
Their Ridgeville Holsteins Too farm is primarily a dairy farm. The Wallermans also raise various breeds of beef cattle that are grain-fed without any antibiotics or growth hormones.
Besides the Wallermans’ beef, The Bossy Cow Country Store sells pork and lamb from livestock raised by friends. “Chicken will be available around June and turkey in October,” Amanda said. “The chickens and turkeys will be raised here on our farm.”
“We hope that we can provide all meat that has been raised here on our farm by 2023,” Doug said. All meat sold in the couple’s store is antibiotic-free and raised without growth hormones, he said.
“Customers come here for the scenic drive and to experience a little bit of the country way of life,” Amanda said. “Our top-selling items are our meats, cheese, and bath and beauty products. We continually offer new items from vendors and the customers really like that. It keeps them interested in the store. We have a special every weekend that also attracts customers.”
The store also sells such things as Amish candies, craft beer, local wine and other local products such as barbecue sauces, coffee and handcrafted items.
“Business is picking up and we are seeing quite a few repeat customers already,” Doug said. “Even during the winter months, our sales have been better than we anticipated.”
Most customers live within 40 miles of the store. “But we have seen some from La Crosse, Viroqua, Bangor, LaValle and Richland Center,” Amanda said.
Some new things will help attract customers this year.
“Doug plans to plant sunflowers this spring,” Amanda said. “The sunflowers will for sure be a backdrop for photo opportunities. And we are still looking into the details of harvest and storage of seed.”
Also, she said, “We have started building pen areas for the petting farm, which will include our chickens, a couple of rabbits, pigs, goats and of course, our cows. We hope to have the petting farm up and going by summer.”
The Wallermans started The Bossy Cow Country Store as a means to diversify and make their farm sustainable for future generations by selling meat from animals grown on the farm, Amanda said.
“I love that we are providing an alternative shopping experience to what the big-box stores can offer,” Amanda said. “Our customers are able to purchase top-quality products and be able to talk to the producer who knows exactly where that product came from. It provides us the ability to educate the customer about our products and that is the key to the future success of the farming industry as a whole.”