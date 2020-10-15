Wisconsin dairy farmers have seen record-breaking milk price volatility in 2020

But milk prices have dropped since July because a surge in COVID-19 cases resulted in restaurants being instructed to cut back on their openings, and because it appeared that food service would be negatively impacted as many schools and colleges open this fall with virtual learning, high school and college fall sports being canceled, professional sports having no fans in the stands, and conferences and other major events being canceled, Cropp said.

“Also, it appears that dairy farmers responded to the higher milk prices in June and July,” Cropp added. “U.S. milk cow numbers were declining from April to June (down 35,000 head), but increased by 2,000 head in July. July milk production was 1.5 percent higher than a year ago.”

The lowest Wisconsin all-milk average price for a particular month this year was $13.60 per hundredweight in May, Cropp said. “The highest this year is $22.30 in July (compared to $18.80 in July 2019) and that will be the highest this year,” he said.

“Milk prices improved considerably in June and July and will be fairly good in August,” Cropp said.

“As of now it seems reasonable that the all-milk price for the remainder of the year will be in the $17.50 to $18.50 range with September being the lowest near $17.50,” he said.