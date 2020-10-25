Alchemy Brewing’s new tap room draws customers from around the Coulee Region and beyond

LEON, Wis. — Matt Schaitel’s hobby of home brewing beer over the past two decades has evolved into a small business with a new tap room that’s been drawing customers from around the Coulee Region and beyond.
Matt and his wife, Angie, opened the tap room Sept. 11 in their small Alchemy Brewing Co. brewery at 20710 Jameson Road, along Hwy. 27 in the unincorporated community of Leon, south of Sparta. The brewery is just south of The Cotter Pin, which is owned by Matt’s cousin, Neil Schaitel, and shares a parking lot with that business.
The tap room is open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Matt brews beer on Sundays. He and Angie both have full time jobs elsewhere.
The tap room occupies about half of the brewery’s 24- by 24-foot building, and has inside seating as well as outside seating under a new pergola, said Matt, who works at Dakota Supply Group’s branch facility in La Crosse. The Schaitels plan keep the tap room open year-round, and said it typically will have six different beers on tap.
The brewery has been making its beers since last December. They’ve been available on tap at The Cotter Pin. They’re not available there at the moment, but will be soon, once Matt boosts beer production. Alchemy beers also will be available on tap soon in the Beer Shop in Sparta. The Alchemy beers that will be available in The Cotter Pin and in the Beer Shop will be different than those that are available at the same time in the brewery’s tap room.
Matt said he hopes to begin offering canned beer — in containers known as crowlers — next spring.
Soda pop and bottled water also is available in Alchemy Brewing’s tap room. But the Schaitels have no plans to make and sell food.
“We have Cotter Pin menus here,” Matt said, explaining that Cotter Pin food can be brought to the tasting room or the pergola.
Matt said he and Angie decided to open the tap room because Alchemy beers have gone over so well in The Cotter Pin. He has been brewing beer for about 20 years, mostly as a home brewer.
“It started as a hobby,” Angie said. “The more that friends, family and other people tried (Matt’s beers), everyone was saying he needs to get into it more.
“We’re taking this step by step,” she said. “We didn’t set out to be big” in the beer brewing industry. “We kind of want to keep it small, to give (Matt) an outlet to brew.”
Matt has developed more than 100 beer recipes, and enjoys brewing beers that he hasn’t brewed before.
“Our plans are to always have a nice variety,” Angie said. “So you’ll have something light, something darker, a little bit of something for everybody.”
Matt said he enjoys experimenting with recipes and doesn’t plan to brew the same beers over and over. But he does plan to brew some of his most popular beers more than once, such as Hoity Toity blonde ale, Lemon Crush beer and Mango Crush beer.
“There really isn’t any kind of beer that I don’t like,” Matt said. “Except I didn’t like the sours when they first came out. But they’re kind of growing on me. We just did our first blackberry sour.”
“I’ll come up with ideas (for new recipes), but he’s the chemist behind it all,” Angie said.
The Schaitels live between Leon and Sparta. “Matt grew up in Leon,” Angie said. “That’s why we migrated here” and bought the garage that they’ve extensively remodeled into the Alchemy Brewing Co. brewery.
So far, the tap room’s customers have come “from all over,” Angie said. “Our first weekend open, people from Illinois were here. And the second weekend, some of their friends – also from Illinois – were here. The first weeks were a lot busiee than we thought they would be. I’m guessing it’s going to slow down a little bit, now that the weather is getting a little cooler.”
“This area has a lot of things to do,” such as a state bicycle trail, Matt said, which also has drawn customers to the tap room. “We’ve had people here from Minnesota and Iowa” as well as Wisconsin.
