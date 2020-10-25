Alchemy Brewing’s new tap room draws customers from around the Coulee Region and beyond

LEON, Wis. — Matt Schaitel’s hobby of home brewing beer over the past two decades has evolved into a small business with a new tap room that’s been drawing customers from around the Coulee Region and beyond.

Matt and his wife, Angie, opened the tap room Sept. 11 in their small Alchemy Brewing Co. brewery at 20710 Jameson Road, along Hwy. 27 in the unincorporated community of Leon, south of Sparta. The brewery is just south of The Cotter Pin, which is owned by Matt’s cousin, Neil Schaitel, and shares a parking lot with that business.

The tap room is open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Matt brews beer on Sundays. He and Angie both have full time jobs elsewhere.

The tap room occupies about half of the brewery’s 24- by 24-foot building, and has inside seating as well as outside seating under a new pergola, said Matt, who works at Dakota Supply Group’s branch facility in La Crosse. The Schaitels plan keep the tap room open year-round, and said it typically will have six different beers on tap.