Alliant Energy reports higher Q2 earnings compared to a year ago

Alliant Energy Corp. on Thursday reported second-quarter results that were up compared to the same period a year ago.
The Madison-based electric and gas utility parent company reported earnings of $159 million, or 63 cents per share, on revenue of $943 million in the second quarter, compared to earnings of $144 million, or 57 cents per share, on revenue of $817 million in the same period a year ago.
Alliant said it expects full-year earnings to be $2.67 to $2.81 per share.
“For the second year in a row, we are tracking toward the upper half of our 2022 earnings guidance fueled by our strong first-half results,” John Larsen, Alliant chair, president and CEO, said in a statement. “And we are excited to be putting the first project of our 1,100 megawatts of announced Wisconsin solar into service in the coming weeks, an important milestone as we advance our Clean Energy Blueprint.”
People are also reading…
Environmental reporter Chris Hubbuch's favorite stories of 2021
Stories are a bit like children when it comes to picking favorites. But then who has room in their wallet for pictures of 278 kids? So here are five that kind of stand out in my mind. I hope you enjoyed reading them as much as I did writing them.
This is far from the first story I've written about solar energy development in Wisconsin, but the debate over the proposed 2,400-acre Koshkon…
One of the best perks of my job is getting paid to learn and talk with interesting people. Case in point: a pair of UW-Platteville geographers…
Why does the power continue to work in places like Wisconsin, where bitter cold is a way of life? The reason is simple: generators in the Uppe…
I write about lot of dry -- and sometimes depressing -- topics, so it's nice to occasionally do something fun. Hat tip to my father in law for…
Captured on security cameras and cell phones, coyotes have been spotted on golf courses and bike paths, crossing busy streets, lounging in bac…