Alliant Energy reports Q3 results below a year ago

Alliant Energy Corp. on Monday reported third-quarter profit below the same period a year ago.
The Madison-based electric and gas utility company said it had profit of $227 million, or 90 cents per share, on revenue of $1.14 billion. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.
In third quarter a year ago, Alliant posted earnings of $259 million, or $1.02 per share, on revenue of $1.02 billion.
Alliant said it expects full-year earnings to be $2.76 to $2.83 per share.
“Our purpose-driven strategy continues to deliver solid financial results, and our industry-leading renewable execution has seen an additional 100 megawatts of solar generation placed into service,” John Larsen, Alliant Energy Chair, President and CEO, said in a statement. “Our raised and narrowed 2022 earnings guidance, announced 2023 earnings range and 6% common stock dividend target reinforce the strong performance and predicable long-term growth of our company.”
People are also reading…
Environmental reporter Chris Hubbuch's favorite stories of 2021
Stories are a bit like children when it comes to picking favorites. But then who has room in their wallet for pictures of 278 kids? So here are five that kind of stand out in my mind. I hope you enjoyed reading them as much as I did writing them.
This is far from the first story I've written about solar energy development in Wisconsin, but the debate over the proposed 2,400-acre Koshkon…
One of the best perks of my job is getting paid to learn and talk with interesting people. Case in point: a pair of UW-Platteville geographers…
Why does the power continue to work in places like Wisconsin, where bitter cold is a way of life? The reason is simple: generators in the Uppe…
I write about lot of dry -- and sometimes depressing -- topics, so it's nice to occasionally do something fun. Hat tip to my father in law for…
Captured on security cameras and cell phones, coyotes have been spotted on golf courses and bike paths, crossing busy streets, lounging in bac…