 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Altra Federal Credit Union partners with Zogo to offer digital financial literacy

  • 0

Kicking off National Financial Capability month, Altra Federal Credit Union is announcing its partnership with Zogo, a leading financial technology company, to provide a new way of learning about finances.

The Zogo app, developed by a group of Duke University students, guides teens and young adults through more than 450 bite-sized financial education lessons on topics like savings, spending, managing your money, and more.

By successfully answering questions and completing exercises, users accumulate pineapples (points) that can be redeemed for gift cards to their favorite stores, like Target, Amazon, and Walmart.

“We’ve always been invested in providing the best resources for our members and the community to teach and learn about financial wellness,” says Danielle Anderson, Manager Youth Strategies for Altra. “We’re proud to continue that by partnering with Zogo to provide an entertaining and engaging experience to earn while you learn”

The Zogo app is now available at no cost on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elon Musk to join Twitter's board

Elon Musk to join Twitter's board

Elon Musk is joining Twitter's board of directors a day after disclosing that the Tesla CEO took a 9 percent stake in the social media platform.

Watch Now: Related Video

DHL Plane Skids Off Runway, Splits in Two

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News