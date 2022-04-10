Altra Federal Credit Union partners with Zogo to offer digital financial literacy

Kicking off National Financial Capability month, Altra Federal Credit Union is announcing its partnership with Zogo, a leading financial technology company, to provide a new way of learning about finances.

The Zogo app, developed by a group of Duke University students, guides teens and young adults through more than 450 bite-sized financial education lessons on topics like savings, spending, managing your money, and more.

By successfully answering questions and completing exercises, users accumulate pineapples (points) that can be redeemed for gift cards to their favorite stores, like Target, Amazon, and Walmart.

“We’ve always been invested in providing the best resources for our members and the community to teach and learn about financial wellness,” says Danielle Anderson, Manager Youth Strategies for Altra. “We’re proud to continue that by partnering with Zogo to provide an entertaining and engaging experience to earn while you learn”

The Zogo app is now available at no cost on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

