Amazon is everywhere. Here's how the US could break it up

Of the big four, Amazon has given the clearest picture yet of how its business might change if the proposed bills become law. And the first piece of its empire to go might be its massive third-party marketplace,

The company recently suggested that it could be forced to stop operating its marketplace for third-party sellers and return to the days when it simply sold all the goods on its site itself. Such a move could have huge implications for the millions of sellers who rely on it to run their businesses and upend the shopping experience for consumers accustomed to getting basically anything they want in one place.

Longtime Amazon watchers are torn on whether Amazon would actually follow through with this plan if the legislation is passed — which itself is probably a long way off — because it could harm the company's bottom line. But the possibility demonstrates the challenges lawmakers face as they seek to temper the power of Amazon and its fellow tech giants.

"Breaking up companies is very, very hard," said Joel Mitnick, a partner in the antitrust group at law firm Cadwalader. "Breaking up companies that consumers love is even harder."

Unraveling Amazon's web of businesses