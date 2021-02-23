American Family Insurance commits $105 million to reducing equity gaps

American Family Insurance will funnel $105 million over five to organizations and businesses seeking solutions to equity gaps under its Free to Dream initiative.

The initiative, announced Tuesday, would support community nonprofits and projects with $53 million to the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation and invest $52 million into startup companies through the American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact.

"This is an effort to really coordinate a lot of things that we've done and have been doing and the things that we want to do, and then kind of put it on steroids," CEO Jack Salzwedel said.

Funding will be based on five subjects: Economic empowerment, equity in education and health, climate resilience, criminal justice reform and workplace diversity, equity and inclusion.

Focusing on social impact and on diversity, equity and inclusion aren't just feel-good initiatives, Salzwedel said. Based on the past five years, during which American Family invested or donated $65 million to similar initiatives, the company has grown significantly.

"We want to be a corporate entity that makes money and runs a great business and has high customer satisfaction," Salzwedel said. "At the same time, we want to me an organization that has a social impact."