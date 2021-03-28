American Family sees staggering growth as Jack Salzwedel starts final year as CEO

In the last decade or so, American Family Insurance went from what analysts described as a “sleepy, Midwestern” company to an innovation powerhouse operating in all 50 states.

Founded in 1927, the Madison-based company has focused on slow expansion through the Midwest as agencies open in new cities, but since CEO Jack Salzwedel took the helm in 2011, American Family began acquiring other businesses to grow rapidly.

In 2012 the company bought auto insurer The General, which offers policies direct to the consumer. Since then, the company has also acquired Homesite and the home and auto insurance business of Ameriprise, which has been renamed CONNECT. In 2018, it merged with Main Street America Group Mutual Holdings.

Though each still operates as separate brands, they fall under American Family’s umbrella, allowing the larger company to benefit from the different strategies and technologies of each business, said Salzwedel, who plans to step down as CEO in January.

“We’ve more than doubled (premium revenue), we’ve more than doubled our assets, we’ve more than doubled our total revenue” since 2011, Salzwedel said. “It took us 85 years to get to what we had in 2011, and it’s taken us eight and a half years to get us that same size on top of it.”