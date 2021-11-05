American Girl Dolls join the National Toy Hall of Fame

The Madison original American Girl Dolls was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday in recognition of its influence on the toy industry.

The strategy board game Risk and sand, which the group called perhaps the most universal and oldest toy in the world, were also inducted.

All three were honored during a ceremony at the hall after winning over a panel of experts who voted for them from a group of 12 finalists.

“American Girl’s induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong (Museum of Play in Rochester, New York) is an incredible honor and further proof of the brand’s commitment to do good things for girls,” Pleasant Rowland, founder of the doll company, said in a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal.

“I’m so proud of the American Girl family — past and present — who have been faithful stewards of this brand for more than three decades, helping to capture the hearts of an entire generation of girls,” Rowland said. “I can’t think of anything more important.”

Also in the running this year were four other competitive games: Battleship, The Settlers of Catan, Mahjong and billiards, as well as Cabbage Patch Kids, Masters of the Universe, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, the toy fire engine and the piñata.

Anyone can nominate a toy but to be considered, they must have withstood tests of time and memory, changed play or toy design and fostered learning, creativity or discovery.

Educator and local philanthropist Rowland founded what is now American Girl in 1986 in Downtown Madison before moving the company to Middleton. She retired in 2000, two years after selling the company for $700 million to toy giant Mattel. In 2012, American Girl sales hit a record $567.5 million.

According to the Toy Hall of Fame, American Girl Dolls were recognized for their exploration of the country’s social and cultural history. The 18-inch historical dolls and accompanying books each offer insights into an era. For example, Molly McIntire is waiting for her father to return home from World War II.

The Truly Me contemporary doll line, with its diversity of skin tones, hair and gender, followed in 1995, letting children choose a doll that looks like them.

“Rowland’s formula for combining doll play with history lessons worked, in her words, like ‘chocolate cake with vitamins,’” Strong curator Michelle Parnett-Dwyer said. “In an era when some education experts claimed that school curriculums paid little attention to history, this toy may well have filled a void.”

A year ago, Rowland was elected to the Toy Industry Hall of Fame. Toy Industry Hall of Fame inductees are nominated and voted on by members of The Toy Association “in recognition of their significant contributions to the industry and the impact they have had on the lives of children through a lifelong commitment to toys and play.”

Community imprint

The American Girl creator also has forged a local legacy. As a philanthropist, Rowland has contributed enormous sums to support the arts, education and youth programs in Madison.

Within the past year alone, Rowland’s gifts have included $5 million toward the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County’s new regional workforce center, $14 million to One City Schools to build what will be called the Pleasant T. Rowland Leadership Campus on the city’s South Side, and $10 million for a new transplant clinic at UW Hospital.

With her husband, fellow Madison philanthropist Jerome Frautschi, Rowland recently pledged $18 million to build a permanent home for the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras on Madison’s Near East Side. Rowland, a critical financial supporter of Downtown Madison’s Overture Center for the Arts and its resident companies, also donated a lead gift of $20 million to build the newly opened MYArts youth arts center at 1055 E. Mifflin St.

The American Girl Benefit Sale — Rowland’s brainchild — has raised tens of millions of dollars to support the Madison Children’s Museum and other organizations serving children in Dane County, and has become an annual pilgrimage for American Girl doll fans.

Other inductees

Risk, based on the French game Le Conquete du Monde, was first published in the United States in 1959 and continues to influence other board games, hall officials said. It challenges players to control armies and conquer the world on a game board that is a map of continents.

“Risk became one of the most popular board games of all time, inspiring a new corps of passionate gamers, and influencing other games which began the war-gaming hobby — and by extension the Euro-games like The Settlers of Catan that many enjoy today,” curator Nicolas Ricketts said.

Sand was honored for its “opportunities for tactical, physical, cooperative, creative, and independent free play,” according to the hall of fame.

“Children recognize sand as a creative material suitable for pouring, scooping, sieving, raking, and measuring,” it said. “Wet sand is even better, ready for kids to construct, shape, and sculpt.”

“Although some playthings can only be found online or in certain stores, sand has a global reach that most toy manufacturers would envy,” chief curator Christopher Bensch said. “It’s been a vehicle for play since prehistory, and anyone who has spent the day at the beach can understand the allure of this toy.”

The class of 2021 joins 74 previous honorees.

