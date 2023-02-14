More splashes of color in the form of another mural could be coming to the East Washington Avenue corridor.

NCG Hospitality, the Middleton company building the 151-room Moxy Hotel, has submitted plans to the city asking for approval to paint a six-story high mural on the south and east corner of the building facing East Main Street.

The mural, designed by Arizona-based artist Cinque Smith, would start on the second floor and end at the top of the seventh floor just below an outdoor restaurant and patio on the building's eighth floor. Unlike the mural at Ella Apartments, which covers the entire front of the building at 2860 East Washington Ave., the mural for the Moxy would cover just a thin portion of two sides of the hotel. And while its positioning is designed to front the Capitol East Neighborhood, the mural would also be seen by inbound traffic on East Washington Avenue.

Andy Inman, NCG's chief development officer, said the mural fits in well with Marriott's Moxy brand. Marriott describes that as not taking "ourselves too seriously" and showing guests "a good time with small but smart rooms, stylish communal spaces and bars you’ll love," according to Marriott's Moxy Hotels' website.

"I think the Moxy lends itself well to doing something vibrant and fun in the form of a mural on the building," Inman said Monday. "The Cap East Neighborhood is just such an exciting, vibrant neighborhood and what we really wanted to do was to put something together that allowed our guests to experience some of the lively aspects of Cap East but to also give something back to the neighborhood."

The plan will be presented Wednesday to the city's Urban Design Commission, which approved the hotel project in 2020 but asked that the plan for the mural come back to the UDC at a later date. Construction of the hotel was delayed due to the pandemic and is now scheduled to open in December, Inman said.

Madison has seen an influx of murals in recent years. They include the Ella project, completed in May 2022 by Bill Rebholz while Dane Arts Mural Arts has created murals in pedestrian tunnels, on the front of the Dane County Job Center on Aberg Avenue and on the side of the the Madison Youth Arts Center at 1055 E. Mifflin St.

At the corner of East Johnson and Blount streets, the Madison Public Art Project in 2020 helped facilitate the creation of a mural of pink flamingos on the side of a laundromat, while that same year the Madison Arts Commission supported the efforts to create the "Madison Mural" on the side of the former Monroe Street Arts Center at 2526 Monroe St. The MAC also worked with The Bubbler at Madison Public Library for a series of five murals by professional and teen artists in an alleyway behind Hawthorne Public Library.

And on Madison's South Side, architect Michael Ford has proposed in November a mural for the exterior of a parking garage at South Park Street and Hughes Place.

The Moxy mural would add to the growing list.

Located just a block away from The Sylvee and Breese Stevens Field, the hotel includes a rooftop restaurant and lounge and first-floor bar, lounge and restaurant. Rooms feature keyless entry, motion-sensor lighting, televisions connected to online streaming sites including Netflix and Hulu, and high-speed Wi-Fi. Guests will also be able to check in and out through their phones.

NCG Hospitality, which manages 28 properties and owns 18 of them around the country, is also partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to build the Trade Milwaukee, a 207-room, boutique-style hotel under construction in the Deer District. The hotel, part of Marriott International's Autograph Collection, is scheduled to open in March just north of Fiserv Forum. It is being built and operated by NCG, which is leasing the land from the Bucks, and will be used by many of the teams playing at the arena.

The Moxy in Madison is wedged into a 60-foot-wide lot next to the American Family Insurance DreamBank building and is adjacent to the Tin Smith, a 9,000-square-foot event space located in a 1925 Trachte building at 828 E. Main St.

Smith is a self-taught artist and native of Dayton, Ohio, but who now lives in the Phoenix area. In a 2020 profile in Shoutout Arizona, Smith stressed his ability to be multifaceted.

"My goal is to tap into as many avenues as possible, stay busy and treat every project as if it was my last to stay hungry," Smith told the publication. "My work is an ever evolving depiction and introspection into what the human condition has been subjected to in everyday life."

The Moxy mural, according to Smith, is designed to "highlight and encapsulate the beautiful energy and identity" of the neighborhood, one of the fastest growing corridors in Madison and that 10 years ago was blighted with vacant buildings and empty lots.

Smith painted a small mural inside Liberty Station, a barbecue restaurant that opened in 2020 at Rimrock Road and the Beltline next door to the NCG-owned Home2Suites by Marriott. That mural focused on the city's cultural fabric and history but the mural for the Moxy takes a different direction and is considerably larger.

"The aura and colors that make up the mural are in direct correlation to the cultural richness provided by the surrounding communities," Smith wrote in a description submitted to the UDC. "So, whereas the previous concept with Liberty Station was more nostalgic and vintage, this mural is to showcase the subsequent arrival of what’s current and to come."

