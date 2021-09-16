Area businesses win state awards

Two La Crosse area businesses were honored Wednesday night by winning Wisconsin Economic Development Association awards.
Kwik Trip and Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions received 2021 Community & Economic Development Awards during a ceremony in Madison. A third area organization – the Dave and Barb Skogen Boys and Girls Club of Holmen -- was a finalist.
The CEDA Awards program recognizes businesses, projects, and organizations that are making significant contributions to Wisconsin’s economy.
Kwik Trip and Greenfire Management Services, LLC., of Milwaukee, were named the winners in the Economic Driver category, which recognizes businesses committed to long-term investment in their Wisconsin operations that have a significant economic impact in their community and across the state.
Kwik Trip was nominated for the award by the 7 Rivers Alliance, a regional economic development organization, and the La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO). The company has invested more than $378 million into its La Crosse headquarters and manufacturing operations and employs more than 30,000 at more than 750 stores.
“Kwik Trip’s commitment to both the La Crosse area and the state of Wisconsin is tremendous,” said Chris Hardie, 7 Rivers Alliance CEO. “We are proud to have them as our neighbors.”
LADCO also nominated the city of Onalaska and Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions in the Private-Public Partnership category. The project was for the redevelopment of Onalaska’s waterfront and for the development of Great River Residences. This project has transformed Downtown Onalaska, and has acted as a catalytic project, spurring additional investment and increases in land value for years to come.
The Dave and Barb Skogen Boys and Girls Club of Holmen -- also nominated by LADCO -- was a finalist in the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse category for the conversion of the former Festival Foods store in Holmen to a new club.
Sam Bachmeier and Tim Kabat from LADCO stated, “LADCO congratulates the award winners and finalists for their dedication to their communities and the collective impact these projects create. Kwik Trip, Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions, and the Holmen Area Boys and Girls Club are incredible partners and help to make the Coulee Region a wonderful place to live, work, shop, and play.”
The award ceremony was held at the Edgewater Hotel in Madison.
Valley View Mall opened its doors at 9:30 a.m. July 31, 1980, in La Crosse. Here's a look back at the early years of the city's biggest shoppi…
