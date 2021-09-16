Area businesses win state awards

LADCO also nominated the city of Onalaska and Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions in the Private-Public Partnership category. The project was for the redevelopment of Onalaska’s waterfront and for the development of Great River Residences. This project has transformed Downtown Onalaska, and has acted as a catalytic project, spurring additional investment and increases in land value for years to come.

The Dave and Barb Skogen Boys and Girls Club of Holmen -- also nominated by LADCO -- was a finalist in the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse category for the conversion of the former Festival Foods store in Holmen to a new club.

Sam Bachmeier and Tim Kabat from LADCO stated, “LADCO congratulates the award winners and finalists for their dedication to their communities and the collective impact these projects create. Kwik Trip, Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions, and the Holmen Area Boys and Girls Club are incredible partners and help to make the Coulee Region a wonderful place to live, work, shop, and play.”

The award ceremony was held at the Edgewater Hotel in Madison.

