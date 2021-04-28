As employees return, flexibility is key to post-pandemic workspace

In March 2020, as stay-home orders forced businesses and offices to close, leaders at American Family Insurance were trying to figure out how to keep most of their 13,200 employees safe and productive at home.
Now, the Madison-based insurance company is trying to figure out how to bring them back.
Workplace development director Josh Petersen said the past year has shown that workers can be very productive from home, but that office space is also an important component of creativity and collaboration. The challenge is creating an environment that can support both.
“Employees really like the flexibility,” he said. “It’s all about creating an office space to meet people’s needs.”
As with so many aspects of life, the pandemic has permanently altered the layout and functionality of the office. It has also forced employers to recognize the value of people, said Ivo Rozendaal, a Madison-based architect with SmithGroup.
“The pandemic has really put a lot of focus on wellness and well-being of an employee,” Rozendaal said. “There’s an empathy that comes with that as we’ve all been through a pandemic.”
While every organization has its own particular constraints — and not all workers have the luxury of working from home — Rozendaal said workplaces in general will be under pressure to benefit employees physically, with more access to daylight, fresh air and healthier food choices.
“It’s emphasizing a conversation that’s been going on — the cost of real estate versus the value of your employees,” Rozendaal said. “Keeping individuals happy, healthy and productive is really more valuable than the space you have.”
Most of all, the post-pandemic workplace will have to be flexible.
SmithGroup’s research shows more than three-quarters of businesses plan to use flexible workspaces going forward, including hybrid models that allow employees to split time between home and office.
Rozendaal points to two key numbers in SmithGroup’s research: 76% of workers say they would be more loyal if they had flexible work options, and 54% said they would move to another company if it would give them greater working location flexibility.
Flexible furniture, adjustable floor plans and multiuse spaces will also be key to designing workplaces that can easily accommodate new restrictions in the future.
While more fresh air and daylight may improve employee health and morale, Malia Jones, an infectious disease researcher at UW-Madison, said employers need to normalize having employees stay home when they’re not feeling well.
“There’s so much disease that could be prevented — outside of COVID — if people just stayed home,” Jones said, noting that thousands of people die each year from the flu. “Part of that conversation has to be around paid sick leave. One of the challenges in getting people to stay home when they’re sick is making sure they’re getting paid.”
Rethinking the workplace
Even before the pandemic, workers were demanding more flexibility, and employers were beginning to understand that a one-size-fits-all workplace didn’t support everyone’s needs, said Eric Gannon, an architect and Midwest regional technology workplace leader for the design firm Gensler.
“It’s like we fanned the flames a bit,” Gannon said.
Now that many workers have figured out working from home can be productive and fulfilling, Gannon said his clients are asking what will get them back to the office.
Gannon said a growing number of workers want to return to the office, but they want more say in when and how.
“Very few are saying, ‘I want to return exactly the way I was,’” he said. “I want to be back in the office, but I want to have some control.”
Instead of “a sea of desks” with lots of space carved out for individuals, Gannon said the post-pandemic workplace will feature more amenities and spaces for collaboration, or “less of the ‘me’ and more of the ‘we.’”
“If you’re making a decision to leave your home, you’re going to want to go someplace that inspires you, makes you feel good,” he said. “You’re going there for the camaraderie, the energy.”
While most of the employees at American Family’s Madison headquarters are still working from home, about 50 workers are participating in a test run of the new, more flexible office space.
Prior to the pandemic, about three-quarters of American Family’s space was devoted to individual workstations. The rest was conference rooms and other shared spaces.
Petersen said the new model flips the script.
Recognizing that employees can do individual-focused work most effectively from home, the majority of the office space will now be arranged to accommodate meetings and collaborative work, with a smaller number of individual workstations that employees can reserve as needed.
‘Like a Starbucks’
There are small rooms where two people can meet, and large open spaces where larger groups can gather around tables or in soft chairs.
“It might look more like a Starbucks,” Petersen said. “It’s definitely a different look and feel than what employees left.”
There are quiet zones for focused work and collaboration zones where people can chat or hold meetings. Individual workspaces can be reserved through an online system. The company is experimenting with occupancy sensors that will show what’s available in real time.
“Folks can land where they need,” Petersen said.
Petersen said the company will make use of more collaborative technology — such as video cameras and digital whiteboards — to “even the playing field” between workers in the office and those joining from home or remote offices.
He anticipates most people will be in the office two to three days a week. Initially the changes will require renovations and new furniture, though he anticipates an eventual reduction in the company’s real estate needs.
“We’ve got a lot to learn,” Petersen said.
While the system continues to evolve, Petersen doesn’t envision a return to the pre-pandemic-style workspace.
“The world is likely forever changed,” he said. “We didn’t realize we could be as productive as an organization being so largely remote.”
“Keeping individuals happy, healthy and productive is really more valuable than the space you have.”
Ivo Rozendaal, architect with SmithGroup