As employees return, flexibility is key to post-pandemic workspace

In March 2020, as stay-home orders forced businesses and offices to close, leaders at American Family Insurance were trying to figure out how to keep most of their 13,200 employees safe and productive at home.

Now, the Madison-based insurance company is trying to figure out how to bring them back.

Workplace development director Josh Petersen said the past year has shown that workers can be very productive from home, but that office space is also an important component of creativity and collaboration. The challenge is creating an environment that can support both.

“Employees really like the flexibility,” he said. “It’s all about creating an office space to meet people’s needs.”

As with so many aspects of life, the pandemic has permanently altered the layout and functionality of the office. It has also forced employers to recognize the value of people, said Ivo Rozendaal, a Madison-based architect with SmithGroup.

“The pandemic has really put a lot of focus on wellness and well-being of an employee,” Rozendaal said. “There’s an empathy that comes with that as we’ve all been through a pandemic.”