Ashley Furniture designated Military Friendly Employer

Ashley Furniture Industries has been designated as a 2022 bronze-level Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that connects military veterans with education and career opportunities in civilian life.

This designation is given to employers that exemplify dedication to creating employment opportunities and programs for veterans and the military community.

“Companies earning this designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe, they have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations,” said Kayla Lopez, director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly. “To them, hiring veterans and servicemembers is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense.”

“We’re honored to support and be a part of the futures of service members and their families. The dedication and drive of service men and women align well with the Ashley culture and their talents are a major asset to our company,” said Shane Wilson, Executive Recruiting Manager, Ashley Furniture Industries. “We are committed to creating career opportunities to support the men and women who have served and have chosen to bring their valuable skills to Ashley.”

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2022 Military Friendly survey.

Ashley Furniture will be showcased along with other 2022 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com. The 19th annual list of Military Friendly Employers has been released on www.militaryfriendly.com and will be published in the December 2021 issue of G.I. Jobs magazine

