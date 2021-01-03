Ashley Furniture HomeStore opens in former Toys R Us in Onalaska

ASHLEY FURNITURE HOMESTORE

WHAT: An Ashley Furniture HomeStore opened Dec. 18 in the former Toys R Us location at 2906 Market Place in Onalaska.

MERCHANDISE: The store sells furniture made by Arcadia, Wis.-based Ashley Furniture Industries. The company-owned store also sells such things as lighting, rugs and wall art.

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

MORE INFO: Call the store at 608-668-2140 or visit www.Ashleyhomestore.com or the store’s Facebook page.