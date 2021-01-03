Ashley Furniture HomeStore opens in former Toys R Us in Onalaska

ONALASKA — A wide array of furniture manufactured by Arcadia, Wis.-based Ashley Furniture Industries is available at the company’s new Ashley Furniture HomeStore in the former Toys R Us building at 2906 Market Place in Onalaska.
The new store opened Dec. 18.
Ashley Furniture HomeStore is the largest retail furniture store brand in North America, and is one of the world’s best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,050 locations in 60 countries. Ashley Furniture Industries is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world.
Besides furniture, the new Onalaska store sells such things as lighting, rugs and wall art. Merchandise is displayed in complete lifestyle vignettes.
“You will see living room, dining room, bedroom (furniture) and a full line of mattresses with many accents to complete any room,” store manager Rob Johnson said.
Johnson added, “In addition to our own Ashley brand mattresses, we have Serta iComfort, Beautyrest, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Tempur-Pedic mattresses.”
“We just opened, but customers have been very excited about having a HomeStore in the La Crosse area,” said Johnson, who has been with Ashley for nine years at its Arcadia and Eau Claire HomeStores.
“We have always had in interest in opening a HomeStore in Onalaska,” Johnson said. “But we had been waiting for the perfect location.”
The new company-owned Onalaska store has 10 employees, “but we are looking to be at 15” in the future, Johnson said.
The Toys R Us store closed in June 2018, and the building later was purchased by a real estate arm of Ashley Furniture Industries.
Wieser Brothers General Contractor was hired to remodel the 43,500-square-foot building into an Ashley Furniture HomeStore. “This store now looks like a brand new building, inside and out,” Johnson said.
A grand opening celebration is planned for sometime in the spring, but a date has not been set, said Cole Bawek, Ashley Furniture Industries director of public relations.