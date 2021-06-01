Ashley Furniture to open new manufacturing facility in Chippewa Falls

Jobs are about to flood the Chippewa Falls community.

Ashley Furniture Industries (Ashley), the largest manufacturer of furniture in the world, announced plans to open a new facility in Chippewa Falls. The multi-million-dollar investment will create more than 200 new manufacturing and office support jobs for the area.

Hiring started in May with production set to begin in June. The company will host a ribbon cutting event in the coming month. The 127,000 sq. ft. facility, located at 925 First Avenue and formerly operated as a corporate office for Spectrum Industries Inc., serves as an upholstery furniture manufacturing site.

This new location expands the company’s already established national network of 12 production facilities servicing the U.S.

The Chippewa Falls site will work in coordination with Ashley’s Arcadia advanced manufacturing and distribution facility, located 60 miles to the South. The company’s multi-million-dollar investment will be put toward updating the facility along with machinery and equipment costs.

