Backyard bakery in Westby turns out Scandinavian treats

WESTBY, Wis. — Nine years after they started Kvarnstrom’s Bakery in their backyard, Joyce Quarnstrom and her husband, Gordon Vande Voorde, still enjoy turning out Scandinavian and other specialty baked treats.

“A Taste of Scandinavia” is their motto for the bakery, which operates from a 13- by 20-foot red building behind their house at 210 Coon Prairie Ave. on the south side of Westby.

The bakery building probably was constructed as a carriage house, Vande Voorde said. He and his wife used it for storage before they gutted and renovated it, to create a licensed commercial kitchen for their bakery.

Vande Voorde retired in 2015 as a teller at WCCU Credit Union. Quarnstrom retired from her 30-year nursing career when she decided to become a full-time baker and open Kvarnstrom’s Bakery in July 2011.

Quarnstrom, who is of Swedish and German descent, said Kvarnstrom is the original spelling of her family’s last name. Her grandfather changed the spelling when he came to America around 1910.

“This (bakery) has allowed us to stay busy, stay active,” Vande Voorde said in an interview at a table on the outdoor patio next to the bakery, and near the couple’s very large garden. “And it keeps us involved in the community.”