Baraboo's Teel Plastics on schedule with COVID-19 swab production increase

Teel announced in November that it was acquiring a portion of the former LSC Communications building, 500 Industrial Court, in Baraboo to make room for the additional work at its primary location along Teel Court in Baraboo.

Slated work included the installation of extrusion lines and supporting infrastructure, like a railroad line for unloading resin. The extrusion lines run conduit, microduct, multiduct and gas pipe products. All of Teel’s industrial pipe operation was moved from its headquarters.

Investment in the additional facility was roughly $3.2 million. At the time of the November announcement, planners hoped to have both the production of testing swabs and the transition to a fourth facility done by March. For the most part, Herrild said the company met its goals.

“I want to say all of that work is done with the exception of a limited amount of employee amenities outside the building we just didn’t get done because of winter,” Herrild said.

Initial plans anticipated about 50 additional employees with the expansion. Herrild said employees retained beyond that total mean the company added nearly 80 with the transition. Most employees were added for manufacturing of the pipe materials or the COVID-19 testing swabs, but some needed administrative positions were not covered under the grant funding.