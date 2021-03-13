Baraboo's Teel Plastics on schedule with COVID-19 swab production increase

The planned expansion of a Baraboo manufacturing company is coming to fruition after roughly five months of planning and will have new investment by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
Teel Plastics began its transitional work in late October, when they received a $6.8 million contract grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to increase its production capacity for COVID-19 testing swabs. The company will add or retain 59 employees over the next three years.
Director of Growth Christian Herrild said the goal of moving into another location and increasing production of testing swabs went fairly smoothly thanks to the work of planners and flexibility of employees.
“The support we’ve gotten from the contractors outside of Teel as well as our employees has been great, because as you can imagine, trying to retrofit and ramp up a facility and do all of this training on a very tight timeline is difficult,” Herrild said.
Working to keep everyone safe during the transition while in the midst of a pandemic was also difficult, but Herrild said everyone engaged in effective teamwork.
Teel announced in November that it was acquiring a portion of the former LSC Communications building, 500 Industrial Court, in Baraboo to make room for the additional work at its primary location along Teel Court in Baraboo.
Slated work included the installation of extrusion lines and supporting infrastructure, like a railroad line for unloading resin. The extrusion lines run conduit, microduct, multiduct and gas pipe products. All of Teel’s industrial pipe operation was moved from its headquarters.
Investment in the additional facility was roughly $3.2 million. At the time of the November announcement, planners hoped to have both the production of testing swabs and the transition to a fourth facility done by March. For the most part, Herrild said the company met its goals.
“I want to say all of that work is done with the exception of a limited amount of employee amenities outside the building we just didn’t get done because of winter,” Herrild said.
Initial plans anticipated about 50 additional employees with the expansion. Herrild said employees retained beyond that total mean the company added nearly 80 with the transition. Most employees were added for manufacturing of the pipe materials or the COVID-19 testing swabs, but some needed administrative positions were not covered under the grant funding.
“Teel is stepping up to produce needed supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO, in the statement. “Beyond the pandemic, Teel’s expansion plans are setting the company up for future success by expanding its medical and fiberoptic products.”
While the fiber optic materials will be made in the new location, more space will be created for the estimated additional 66 million extruded and 50 million injection molded COVID-19 swabs created monthly.
Herrild said it has nearly met that goal after beginning production roughly two weeks ahead of schedule and running production orders by the end of the first week of February. He said “the majority of the machines are in and running,” with only one still needing to be validated.
Teel had already switched its focus to creating the nasal swabs in March 2020, when the pandemic began and had been creating 60 million extruded and roughly 5 million injection molded swab sticks every month.
WEDC has announced its own investment in the company through job creation tax credits. According to its release, WEDC has authorized “up to $250,000 in state income tax credits” to be used over the next three years. Teel gets tax credits based on how many jobs are created, not the projected number.
“We are excited to receive the Business Development Tax Credit award from WEDC,” said Tom Thompson, Teel Plastics president. “This award will help us to continue to grow and expand Teel in Baraboo. We are planning to add 59 jobs in the Baraboo area over the next three years.”
According to the release, an economic modeling study shows that the expansion could “indirectly generate 44 additional jobs in the region” and with 103 new positions, there could be more than $190,000 of annual state income tax created.
“Our outlook for this year is strong,” Herrild said. “We’re looking at as much as 30% growth.”
