Baraboo's Teel Plastics receives grant to expand COVID-19 swab production

Just over a year after it was awarded a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense, Teel Plastics of Baraboo has again received funding to expand its work creating COVID-19 testing swabs used throughout the country.

The $4.65 million firm-fixed price contract specifically enables the company to make more swabs for its longtime partner Puritan Medical Products of Guilford, Maine, said Christian Herrild, director of growth strategies.

“It’s quite an achievement to be able to continue to expand and serve a long-term customer that we’ve had, and in a lot of ways, our business is built on these long-term relationships,” Herrild said. “We’re covering our 70th year in business this year and there aren’t a lot of companies that can say we’ve had this customer for a majority of time we’ve been in operation, and that’s the kind of relationship we’ve had with Puritan.”

The contract, coordinated by the DOD Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell and the Air Force Acquisition COVID-19 Task Force, will enable the company to produce 200 million more swabs each month. That number will increase to more than 330 million monthly by July 2022.

Herrild said the purpose of the funding is to procure and install additional equipment at a second location, away from the headquarters building at 1060 Teel Court in Baraboo as an emergency contingency site. The machinery will operate within a portion of the former LSC Communications building, 1300 Sauk Ave., which Teel has been leasing since November 2020.

“It’s to allow us to be able to meet any type of surge capacity requirements and also to make sure we have the capability to produce in two separate facilities,” Herrild said. “If something happens at one, they still have other facilities that will be able to step in and manufacture.”

The new equipment and increased capacity also means additional workers. Herrild said retrofitting should begin in June, followed by testing to ensure everything operates according to standards. Then 25 employees will be hired for training before everything is fully functioning in July.

“We are thrilled to be getting a (contract) and being able to add the redundant capacity and additional manufacturing space to be able to make these products,” Herrild said. “We have such a great workforce in the Baraboo area and we’re happy to be able to continue to grow and expand our workforce here.”

Teel CEO Jerry Pritchett said in a statement Thursday that the company takes pride in its workers contributing to the effort against the virus.

“We’re proud of the role our employees have played in helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pritchett said. “This additional funding will both increase our capacity and allow for more secure production in a second facility.”

