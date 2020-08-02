Beer Shop opens in former Standard gas station building in Sparta, focusing on area brews

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPARTA, Wis. — Eight years after he came up with the idea, Beau Burlingame and his wife, Jeanette, have opened their Beer Shop beer bar/beer store in a former Standard gas station built in 1939, at 200 W. Wisconsin St. in Sparta.

The rural Cashton couple sell beer — mostly craft beer from the upper Midwest — as well as soda pop, ciders and hard seltzers at their new business, which opened July 24 and also has an outdoor beer garden.

The Burlingames, who moved to the area three years ago from West Allis, Wis., bought the building in February from Loren Anderson, who took over the gas station in 1970 and later operated it as an auto repair shop without gasoline sales, until his recent retirement.

Before opening Beer Garden, they remodeled the interior to create a beer bar area and a retail store area, replaced the two large garage doors with all-glass ones that are raised during good weather, and painted the building’s exterior light gray and blue.

Burlingame said he and his wife plan to have 12 tap lines installed in the bar in the next month or so, for beer, cider and soda pop. “We’ll probably have only four to six beers on tap” at first, he said.