Beirne receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Richard Beirne of Galesville recently received the Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves over many years in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry.

He joined the AWDA Board of Governors in 1996 and served as chairman in 2004. He continued to serve the AWDA as treasurer and eventually treasurer emeritus.

Beirne began his career in 1968 as a delivery driver for United Auto Supply, and became president and CEO of that La Crosse-based chain of auto parts stores in 1989. United Auto Supply was acquired by St. Cloud, MInn.-based Automotive Parts Headquarters Inc. in 2015.

Beirne is vice president of corporate development for Automotive Parts Headquarters, which has a network of nearly 300 corporate and independent Auto Value auto parts stores. His office is in La Crosse.

