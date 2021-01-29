Biden taking 'creative steps' to push for $1.9T aid plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers are balking at the cost of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan — but the Biden team is trying to convince the country that the cost is a bargain compared to the potential damage to the world's largest economy.

Biden hammered the message at a Friday meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“We have learned from past crises that the risk is not doing too much," Biden said. "The risk is not doing enough.”

Yellen reversed his statement to make the same point.

“The price of doing nothing is much higher than the price of doing something and doing something big,” she said. “We need to act now.”

As faltering attempts to strike a deal with Republicans have led to concerns about delays in coronavirus relief and Senate Democrats prepare to pass a measure along party lines, the Biden administration said on Friday it's taking “creative steps” to get broader public support for its plan. The Biden-Yellen meeting occurred as health officials provided a briefing about the course of the disease and vaccines, an attempt to update the public with a flood of information about efforts to contain the pandemic.