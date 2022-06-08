Big rebound for Wisconsin tourism spending but it's not quite back to 2019 levels

The numbers say the increase in tourism last year was record-setting.

And how could it not be after the devastating hit in 2020 that cost the state billions of dollars due to the onset of COVID-19 that emptied hotels, waterparks, stadiums, restaurants and many other Wisconsin attractions.

As expected, visitors mostly returned to their old habits in 2021 and increased direct tourism spending in the state by 31.1% to $12.9 billion. The overall economic impact of tourism hit $20.9 billion, an increase of 21.2%, according to an annual study by Tourism Economics commissioned by the state Department of Tourism.

But while those numbers are impressive, they also show that tourism has yet to return to its record level set prior to the pandemic. The good news for the industry is that the trend is continuing to head upward. Officials believe that 2019 mark of $13.6 billion in direct spending and $22.2 billion in overall impact will likely be attained before the end of the year.

“Wisconsin’s tourism recovery is something to be proud of," said Tourism Secretary-designee, Anne Sayers, who continues to wait for confirmation from the Republican-led legislature. "These successes are the result of intentional and strategic action by everyone who makes up our industry.”

Every county in the state experienced a double-digit percentage increase in direct spending in 2021. It ranged from 14% in Rusk County to 54.6% in Sauk County, home to many of the attractions of the Wisconsin Dells area, and which ranked second in spending among the state's 72 counties at $1.5 billion.

Milwaukee County was first with $1.8 billion in direct spending, an increase of 33.2%. Dane County ranked third where spending increased 34% to $1.04 billion. In 2020, spending in Dane County plunged 42.5% to $782 million, a decline of $618 million, the largest drop in the state.

Ellie Westman Chin, Destination Madison's CEO and president, was encouraged by the rebound in Dane County, especially since the county was under pandemic-related restrictions for five months in 2021. In addition, 25 Destination Madison events were cancelled and 14 postponed to future dates, a loss of $12 million to the county's economy.

"I was very excited to see direct visitor spending at $1.04 billion," said Westman Chin, who is in Orlando, Florida, this week at a convention to promote the state to international travelers. "It's very exciting and very motivating as we seek to surpass 2019 before the end of this year."

Most of the increases in spending came from the leisure industry and was emboldened by "an aggressive travel campaign" from September to December, Westman Chin said. The growth area now is focused on getting meetings, conventions and other business travel back into the Madison area, which will further enhance spending and fill hotels, restaurants and bars.

Westman Chin, however, remains concerned about the labor pool.

In 2019, there were 22,600 tourism related jobs. In 2020, the number fell to 15,811 and in 2021 increased 4.7% to 16,545, far shy of the 2019 peak.

"We still have quite a bit a work to to get our workforce healthy," Westman Chin said.

Statewide, tourism-related employment increased 7.9% to 169,707 jobs with income from those jobs increasing 12.7% to $5.7 billion. Food and beverage accounted for 48,058 jobs with 29,358 employed in the lodging industry and 23,757 in recreation and entertainment, according to Tourism Economics.

Tourism across Wisconsin also generated $1.4 billion in state and local taxes in 2021, an increase of 19.1% over 2020.

"Lodging industry sales tax collections grew 64% in 2021 after being cut nearly in half in 2020, the report states. "Collections in the industry have recovered to 84% of 2019 levels. Restaurant sales have nearly fully recovered with sales tax collections up 29% in 2021 and at 98% of pre-pandemic levels."

To assist in the recovery, about $200 million was invested by the state in the tourism industry including more than $70 million for lodging grants, more than $14 million in grants for movie theaters, summer camps and minor league sports teams, more than $27 million in grants that went to 204 event venues and live event small businesses and $15 million for destination marketing organizations, state officials said. Gov. Tony Evers also invested $21.9 million in grants for the Tourism Capital Investment Grant Program which assisted 27 local governments and organizations with major tourism-related capital improvement projects across the state.

"There’s no question that Wisconsin’s travel and tourism industry is a major economic driver for our local and statewide economies,” Gov. Evers said. “That’s why we’ve worked hard over the course of the past few years to make strategic investments to ensure the industry, as well as the dedicated folks who make up the industry, could rebound, recover and thrive, and it’s great to see that happening.”

In Door County, known for its fish boils, cherries, wine, sailing and arts, direct spending was up 39.1% to $423 million, while Vilas County, known for its lakes and forests saw spending increase 16.3% to $268 million. Spending in Bayfield County along Lake Superior increased 19.1% to $63 million while in Brown County, home to the Green Bay Packers and Bay Beach, spending jumped 32.9% to $632 million.

In Walworth County, a major destination for Illinois residents, spending increased 35.8% to $594 million. Emphasizing outdoor activities over the past two years have paid off, said Stephanie Klett, CEO of Visit Lake Geneva and the state's former tourism secretary. Improvements and expansions at Geneva National and Abbey Springs golf courses, the much-anticipated reopening of the restored Yerkes Observatory and a full live music schedule at venues throughout the county all expected to help bolster visitor spending this year, she said.

“We had already set our sights on growing awareness of Lake Geneva and the county as a vacation destination worthy of national attention,” said Klett. “Today’s numbers certainly support that goal in a big way.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0