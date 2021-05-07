Big US job gain expected, if employers found enough workers

“We do believe that the jobs recovery will remain robust throughout the rest of this year,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist for payroll provider ADP.

Some economists say they think last month's hiring gain may turn out even stronger than forecasts suggest. The number of people seeking unemployment aid each week declined by roughly 200,000 from mid-March to mid-April, when the government collected its data for the April jobs report. That's a larger drop than occurred in March. And a survey of executives in services firms, such as health care, financial services and restaurants, found that hiring picked up last month from March's already-strong level.

The Biden administration's $1.9 trillion rescue package, approved in early March, has helped maintain Americans' incomes and purchasing power, much more so than in previous recessions. The economy expanded at a vigorous 6.4% annual rate in the first three months of the year. That pace could accelerate to as high as 13% in the April-June quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.