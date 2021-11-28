Bina’s Tree Farm brings Christmas cheer this weekend

MINDORO — Joe Bina is used to seeing lots of Coulee Region residents start their holiday season with a trip to his parents’ cut-your-own Christmas tree farm along Hwy. 108 between Melrose and Mindoro.

That was especially true last Christmas season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bina’s Tree Farm, which opened for the season on Friday, has been operated for more than 40 years by Tom and Wanda Bina of Onalaska. These days, their son Joe oversees the business.

“Opening weekend is always very, very busy,” Joe Bina said earlier this month. While the tree farm is open from 9 a.m. to dusk on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving, it will be open during the same hours only on Saturday and Sunday on subsequent weekends until it closes for the season.

The tree farm usually is open three or four weekends. “But that’s dependent on sales,” Bina said. “If we sell through our trees, we will close earlier.” The tree farm will announce its closing date on its Facebook page.

“Sales have really picked up the last couple years,” Bina said, and the tree farm sold about 1,300 Christmas trees a year ago.

One reason for last year’s big sales was the COVID-19 pandemic. “People had been stuck inside for so long, and it was an opportunity to get outdoors and do something that’s fun,” Bina said. He predicted a repeat of those sentiments this Christmas season.

Bina said there are other reasons for sales growth at the tree farm.

“I think part of it is the value of coming out and purchasing your tree right from the source,” and having a freshly cut tree, Bina said.

“We’ve had people who have gotten engaged here” while making a pilgrimage to get a Christmas tree, he said. Some couples have returned to have their photos taken at the place where they became engaged.

Entire families often make the journey to Bina’s Tree Farm at this time of year. “Kids will run through the field looking for the tree they want,” Bina said.

While Bina’s Tree Farm has lots of quality Christmas trees, Bina said, a month of very dry weather during the summer caused the loss of most of the 5,700 tree seedlings that were planted last spring. The tree farm will increase its planting of seedlings next spring to make up for that loss.

The tree farm has four seasonal employees, Bina said. “They do things like mowing between the rows to keep the grass down, and some pruning and shearing and maintenance,” he said.

Bina said he enjoys watching the trees grow. The tree farm has Scotch pine, spruce, Canaan fir, Fraser fir, balsam fir and white pine Christmas trees. Depending on the species, they’re ready to harvest when 6 to 10 years old.

“There’s also the social aspect of meeting people,” Bina said of things he likes about the Christmas tree farm. “You’re putting a smile on somebody’s face. They pick out a tree they like. They can take it home and know that it’s fresh.”

