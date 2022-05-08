Board Store receives 2022 Guildmaster with Distinction Award

The Board Store Home Improvements of La Crosse received a 2022 Guildmaster with Distinction Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Since 2005, GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based third-party customer satisfaction surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home building, remodeling, and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest level of customer service within the U.S. and Canada.

Out of nearly 2,000 eligible applicants, The Board Store Home Improvements is one of 400+ businesses within the residential construction industry recognized by GuildQuality for consistently delivering superior customer care.

In determining which businesses received the 2022 Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates and considered two primary metrics for each candidate: the percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to a friend and the percentage of customers who responded.

The Board Store Home Improvements achieved a recommendation rate of 90% or above from their customers surveyed by GuildQuality.

“We strive to keep our current and future customers happy in all steps of our process and appreciate the feedback we receive from them to make us a better company.”

For more on the 2022 Guildmaster Award and qualifications, visit www.guildquality.com/guildmaster/.

