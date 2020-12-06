Bodin to lead Merchants Bank locations in Onalaska and La Crescent

Larry Bodin has been promoted to market president for Merchants Bank locations in Onalaska and La Crescent, according to Andrew Guzzo, regional president.

Bodin’s primary responsibilities will be to provide leadership for the banks, along with ul community engagement in the Coulee Region. He will also continue serve as a commercial banker and trusted financial advisor for business clients. B

Bodin succeeds Steve Christiansen, who retired as market president for Merchants on December 1.

“With nearly 20 years of community leadership in the market, Larry is a natural fit to oversee our Onalaska and La Crescent locations,” said Guzzo. “His familiarity with the local economy and dedication to putting the customer first will help us continue to grow Merchants into the future.”

Bodin has been with Merchants since January 2020 and has been a banker in the La Crosse area since 2003, with experience in both business banking and bank market leadership. He is also a veteran of the Navy.