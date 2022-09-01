Boneset Records opens and offers up coziness and diverse music

To access the city's newest record shop, customers step on patio stones laid across the grass between the sidewalk and a door propped open on East Johnson Street, about 15 yards west of North Street.

Follow the string of lights and take two flights down and this is where, in a windowless space, Maggie Denman has created a sanctuary for virtually all ages and musical tastes.

The bins and shelves at her Boneset Records are filled with vinyl records, cassette tapes and compact discs that hold the music of, among others, Steve Winwood, Percy Faith, Johannes Brahms, Motley Crue, flugelhorn player Chuck Mangione and Kitten Forever, a Minneapolis-based feminist punk trio. There are also movies on VHS tape and DVD and an L-shaped couch with a stuffed Gizmo from the 1984 movie Gremlins.

On Sunday, Denman had a brat punk album on the turntable but followed that up with 'John Denver's Greatest Hits' while the movie High Fidelity flickered silently on the TV above the cash register.

For Denman, 32, this could be considered an escape. But it is also the start of what she hopes will one day lead to a larger retail space and revenue stream that will allow her to quit her day job doing customer service work from her home. To start things off, Boneset Records, which opened its doors Aug. 21, is only open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

"My main thing is like a vibe where it's comfy and cozy and homey," Denman said. "It's a happy place."

Denman's collection of media came from her former boss, Gary John Feest, who closed his Sugar Shack Records in April after a 41-year run. Feest, whose shop was jammed with titles, gifted Denman, a 10-year employee of the store, about 9,000 albums, cassette tapes, CDs, VHS tapes and DVDs in exchange for her cleaning out his Atwood Avenue shop.

The old Sugar Shack space is being remodeled for the new location for Table Wine while the opening of Boneset is the latest in a series of record shop moves in the city.

Steve Manley, who has owned B-Side Records on State Street since 2007, announced in April that his shop, which opened in 1983, would move to a larger space at 514 State St. that is currently home to a tattoo shop. The five-year lease of the 1,200-square-foot space will mean more room for customers, offers up valuable storage and ensures that vinyl still has a place in the city's Downtown.

Manley expects to be open in his new space in about three weeks and is hoping to be closed for no more than three or four days during the transition from the old to new space.

"All I can say is that I want to be closed as few days as possible," Manley said Wednesday.

Over on the the city's Far West Side, Preplayed has announced that is closing its store at 7610 Mineral Point Road after 18 years of selling used music, movies and video games. The company had a store for years at 3868 E. Washington Ave. but last fall the store was sold to Mega Media XChange, a company with three other locations in the Milwaukee area.

Other notable, locally-owned record shops in the Madison area include Strictly Discs, 1900 Monroe St., Mad City Music, 2023 Atwood Ave., JiggyJamz Vinyl & CDs, 1734 Fordem Ave., and The Door, a shop at 4905 Monona Dr., that specializes in metal, punk, hard and progressive rock.

Denman has always dreamed of having her own shop but when Feest retired, it allowed her the opportunity to begin her business a few years earlier than she had anticipated. The shop is named after the 2014 album "Boneset" by Diane Cluck, a modern day folk artist from Virginia who some have compared to a mix of Aaron Neville and Joni Mitchell.

"I slowly put out stuff as things are selling because I don't have a lot of retail space," Denman said. "It's more than a side hustle but the thing is, this is the beginning of doing more with it. It's kind of in its infancy."

After graduating from LaFollette High School, Denman attended Madison Area Technical College and then transferred to UW-Madison where she earned a degree in fine arts. Her mother, Deanna Denman, said her daughter, who plays the viola, guitar and bass, has always had varied tastes in music, attended a Paul Simon concert when she 16 years old and has played in a variety of groups that have included acoustical to hard core punk. In October 2020, Deanna became further exposed to her daughter's tastes when the duo took a road trip to Jackson, Wyoming. Maggie made the playlists for the trip.

"It was just all over the place," Deanna Denman said. "I just think it's awesome for her to be following her dreams."

When Feest closed his shop, Maggie Denman was forced to move her inventory into a storage facility and then a few months later, when her lease started, into her current space.

Boneset, located next to Sig's Treasure Chest, a 1980s and 1990s resale shop and across the street from Dexter's Pub, also has a few racks of vintage clothing, some of it Denman's and some from Hillary Gunn, owner of Return to Odd, a Milwaukee-based resale shop. So far Denman is pleased with the response from her customers who wander in from the neighborhood, shopped at Sugar Shack or have found her on Instagram.

"Since my taste is kind of all over the place I wanted this be a very curated selection," Denman said. "There's a lot of organizing that goes along with this but I have a lot still to put out."