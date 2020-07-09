Brooks named interim dean at UW-L

Taggert “TJ” Brooks has been appointed interim dean of the College of Business Administration at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
He begins the two-year appointment Aug. 3, replacing Laura Milner, who recently announced her retirement after five years as dean.
Brooks, a professor of economics and current chair of the UW-L Economics and Finance departments, is noted for his presentations at the regional business forum “Economic Indicators: An Update for the 7 Rivers Region.”
His community involvement includes serving as treasurer of the La Crosse Community Foundation’s Board of Directors
Brooks has been chair of UW-L Economics Department for 10 years. His bachelor's degree in economics is from UW-Madison. He holds master's and doctorate degrees in economics from UW-Milwaukee.
He will lead the CBA through COVID-19 challenges, AACSB accreditation, the 50Th anniversary of the CBA, as well as a move to renovated Wittich Hall this fall.
“TJ will build on the strong community engagement work of retiring Dean Laura Milner and the student, faculty and staff of the CBA,” says UWL Provost Betsy Morgan.
Milner, who arrived as an associate dean from Central Washington University in 2015, is credited for helping establish a new mission statement that drove the college with metrics toward academic excellence, career success and community engagement.
“I commend her purposeful enhancement of the campus and community engagement by the CBA.” Morgan said. “The results of the engagement are evident in the curriculum, the events, and ongoing connections to alumni and friends.”
A national search for dean of the college is planned for the 2021-22 academic year.
