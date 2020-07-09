Brooks named interim dean at UW-L

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Taggert “TJ” Brooks has been appointed interim dean of the College of Business Administration at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

He begins the two-year appointment Aug. 3, replacing Laura Milner, who recently announced her retirement after five years as dean.

Brooks, a professor of economics and current chair of the UW-L Economics and Finance departments, is noted for his presentations at the regional business forum “Economic Indicators: An Update for the 7 Rivers Region.”

His community involvement includes serving as treasurer of the La Crosse Community Foundation’s Board of Directors

Brooks has been chair of UW-L Economics Department for 10 years. His bachelor's degree in economics is from UW-Madison. He holds master's and doctorate degrees in economics from UW-Milwaukee.

He will lead the CBA through COVID-19 challenges, AACSB accreditation, the 50Th anniversary of the CBA, as well as a move to renovated Wittich Hall this fall.

“TJ will build on the strong community engagement work of retiring Dean Laura Milner and the student, faculty and staff of the CBA,” says UWL Provost Betsy Morgan.