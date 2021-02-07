Burlington not so sweet any longer on 'chocolate' image, may change its slogan from 'Chocolate City U.S.A.'

BURLINGTON — Chocolate can get stale, just like anything else.
Community leaders in Burlington think their “Chocolate City U.S.A.” image might have passed its freshness date.
More than 30 years after adopting the “Chocolate City” slogan, Burlington is considering rebranding itself with an entirely different message.
One possible alternative under consideration is “City of Trails,” in a reference to the many trails available (and being planned) locally for biking, hiking and snowmobiling.
Mayor Jeannie Hefty said she is open to retooling Burlington’s image. Tourists drawn to “Chocolate City” increasingly find that the image is not much more than a slogan, she said.
The Nestle chocolate plant in town no longer gives public tours. And other than an annual festival celebrating chocolate, the candy-based theme is not terribly prevalent locally.
“It isn’t what it used to be,” Hefty said.
$40K grant spent on consulting
City officials have hired a consultant to re-evaluate the “Chocolate City U.S.A.” brand and to consider a new direction for promoting the community to tourists and home shoppers.
The city is using a $40,000 state tourism grant to pay GrahamSpencer Brand + Content Solutions, a Rockford, Illinois-based marketing firm, for its recommendations.
By late spring, the consulting firm expects to complete an analysis offering the Burlington City Council new options for the community’s brand.
Jay Graham, founder of the consulting firm, said he will conduct interviews to research how Burlington is perceived, and then he will examine how well those perceptions compare with what the city truly has to offer.
Graham said he agrees that the “Chocolate City U.S.A.” brand might not work any longer, considering that the beloved ChocolateFest festival only takes place once a year.
However, the research is just getting started, Graham said, and he is not making any assumptions about where the study will lead.
“It’s very early for us to be coming to conclusions,” he said. “We have to keep open minds at this time.”
Cocoa history
Burlington adopted its “Chocolate City U.S.A.” slogan in 1987, based largely on the presence of Nestle. The food giant’s plant at 637 S. Pine St. employs about 400 people making chocolate chips and other cocoa-based products.
ChocolateFest also was introduced and became a popular Memorial Day holiday tradition, with a carnival, live music and, of course, a strong emphasis on chocolate treats.
The festival was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bil Scherrer, president of the festival organizing group, said although the festival is continuing, he agrees that it is time for Burlington to find a new community brand.
ChocolateFest occurs only one weekend out of the year, Scherrer said, while the city needs to project a message that will attract people all year round.
He added that city officials have talked with him about the rebranding effort, and he likes the sound of “City of Trails.”
“It’s something that would be more universal,” Scherrer said. “I think it’s a positive, prudent move on their part.”
Officials at Nestle could not be reached for comment.
Hefty, however, said Nestle representatives have offered their support to the idea of Burlington dropping the “Chocolate City U.S.A.” slogan.
The mayor recalled when the Nestle plant years ago was open for public tours and busloads of tourists arrived in town regularly to visit the factory. Now, the plant is closed to tours, and Nestle has diversified its product line in a way that de-emphasizes chocolate, she said.
Nestle sold its confectionary business two years ago to an Italian company, although officials at the time said the Burlington chocolate plant would remain with Nestle.
Hefty said that when she visited Nestle’s world headquarters in Switzerland, a display of the company’s products made almost no mention of chocolate.
At the same time, Hefty said, visitors arriving in Burlington frequently can be overheard questioning the attraction of “Chocolate City U.S.A.”
“They’d come into Burlington and they’d go, ‘Where’s the chocolate?’” she said. “It was getting to be more of an embarrassment.”