Business is on the rise at West Salem native’s Tomah coffee and bake shop

Brickl’s staff is taking coronavirus precautions, such as wearing masks.

The Baker’s Table closed March 17 after Gov. Tony Evers issued a stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. It reopened about a month later for drive-thru and carryout. “We weren’t open for inside seating” until later, Brickl said.

As a business that serves food, the shop wasn’t required to totally shut down, she said. “But business had dropped off (because of the pandemic), and we figured we would close for about a month,” Brickl said.

Brickl, who is 31, has been baking ever since she was a girl. She graduated from Coulee Christian School in West Salem in 2008, and from the baking and patisserie program at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts Minneapolis/St. Paul in 2012.

She was assistant bakery manager at the People’s Food Co-op in La Crosse for 2½ years before she left to start her Tomah business. Before working at the food co-op, she had been a baker at the Festival Foods store in Onalaska for three years.

“I come from a family that’s owned businesses” and her parents are “really good cooks,” Brickl said. “I enjoy working with my hands. Seeing it all the way through is very rewarding — you make it, you sell it and see the results of your work.”

The Baker’s Table is in the remodeled building that used to house the lobby of the former Lark Inn motel. Brickl said she chose Tomah for her business partly because she knew the property’s owners, and because Tomah is a great, growing community that could use a shop such as hers.

