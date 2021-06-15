California celebrates reopening as many pandemic rules end

At a bagel shop in Huntington Beach, customers poured in and out for breakfast Tuesday — most still wearing masks — as employees doled out juice and bagels from behind a plastic divider.

“I think I’m going to wait it out, and see how it goes,” said Anna Yam, 39, who wore a face covering while pushing her young son in a stroller. For now, she has no plans to change her routine: She’ll wear masks indoors even though she’s had the shot.

In Sacramento, Midtown Fitness & Boxing, the few patrons inside still held their masks or wore them around their chins.

“I’m just taking tippy toes,” said Judy Bratman, 65, who was visiting from Los Angeles, as she watched her adult daughter train in a boxing ring. “I’m glad the economy is coming back. All of that is good. I am just a little cautious.”

Newsom has warned that the virus is not gone completely, and enthusiasm for reopening should be tempered with vigilance.

More people tested positive for the virus in California (3.8 million and counting) and more people died (63,000 plus) than anywhere else in the country, although the nation’s most populous state had a lower per capita death rate than most others.