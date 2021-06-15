California marks reopening with jackpots, Hollywood flair

“I’m looking forward to a really strong summer, and to seeing more outside tourists,” he said.

Tourism was among the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic, and businesses want to make up for lost time.

Disneyland on Tuesday welcomed back out-of-state visitors for the first time since it closed in March 2020. It was shut down for months until opening this spring to California residents only.

The famed park is also dropping many of its other restrictions, such as temperature checks and face coverings for vaccinated guests.

Among the many mask-less at Disneyland was Dominique Vazquez, who was on Day 2 of visiting the park and liked the change.

“The no mask, it’s great. It’s great," said Vazquez. “It was very hard yesterday walking in the park with the mask on. You’re sweating. You can’t breathe."

At a bagel shop in Huntington Beach, customers poured in and out for breakfast Tuesday — most still wearing masks — as employees doled out juice and bagels from behind a plastic divider.