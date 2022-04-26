Can Musk deliver on his vision for Twitter? Questions remain

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly $44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection and defeat "spambots" on the service that mimic real users.
He'll also need to have the company start "authenticating all humans," as he described it in a statement quoted in the Monday press release announcing the acquisition. What exactly Musk meant by the phrase remains unclear.
So does the question of whether his ideas are technologically possible and how we'll know if these changes would benefit users or serve some other purpose.
Experts who have studied content moderation and researched Twitter for years have expressed doubt that Musk knows exactly what he is getting into. After all, there are plenty of fledgling examples of "free speech" focused platforms launched in the past few years as Twitter antidotes, largely by conservatives unhappy with the company's crackdowns on hate, harassment and misinformation. Many have struggled to deal with toxic content, and at least one has been cut off by its own technology providers in protest.
"This move just shows how effective (moderation features) have been to annoy those in power," said Kirsten Martin, a professor of technology ethics at the University of Notre Dame. "I would be worried as to how this would change Twitter's values."
The fact that no other bidders emerged in public before Musk's deal was a sign that other would-be acquirers might find Twitter too difficult to improve, said Third Bridge analyst Scott Kessler.
"This platform is pretty much the same one we've had over the last decade or so," Kessler said. "You've had a lot of smart people trying to figure out what they should do, and they've had trouble. It's probably going to be tough to make a lot of headway."
Musk received some effusive, if highly abstract, praise from an unexpected quarter — Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, who praised Musk's decision to take Twitter " back from Wall Street " and tweeted that he trusts Musk's mission to " extend the light of consciousness " — a reference to Dorsey's notion that "Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness."
But others familiar with Twitter say they're still dismayed at Musk's successful bid for the company.
"Twitter is going to let a man-child essentially take over their platform," said Leslie Miley, a former Twitter employee who has also worked for Google and Apple. Miley, who was the only Black engineer at Twitter in a leadership position when he left the company in 2015, echoed doubts about Musk's grasp of the platform's complexities.
"I am not sure if Elon knows what he is getting," Miley said. "He may just find that having Twitter is a lot different than wanting Twitter."
The more hands-off approach to content moderation that Musk envisions has many users concerned that the platform will become more of a haven for disinformation, hate speech and bullying, something it has worked hard in recent years to mitigate. Wall Street analysts said if he goes too far, it could also alienate advertisers.
Shares of Twitter Inc. rose more than 5% Monday to $51.70 per share. On April 14, Musk announced an offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share. While the stock is up sharply since Musk made his offer, it is well below the high of $77 per share it reached in February 2021.
Musk has described himself as a "free-speech absolutist" but is also known for blocking or disparaging other Twitter users who question or disagree with him.
In recent weeks, he has proposed relaxing Twitter content restrictions — such as the rules that suspended former President Donald Trump's account — while ridding the platform of fake "spambot" accounts and shifting away from advertising as its primary revenue model. Musk believes he can increase revenue through subscriptions that give paying customers a better experience — possibly even an ad-free version of Twitter.
Asked during a recent TED interview if there are any limits to his notion of "free speech," Musk said Twitter would abide by national laws that restrict speech around the world. Beyond that, he said, he'd be "very reluctant" to delete posts or permanently banning users who violate the company's rules.
It won't be perfect, Musk added, "but I think we want it to really have the perception and reality that speech is as free as reasonably possible."
After the deal was announced, the NAACP released a statement urging Musk not to allow Trump, the 45th president, back onto the platform.
"Do not allow 45 to return to the platform," the civil rights organization said in a statement. "Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech or falsehoods that subvert our democracy."
As both candidate and president, Trump made Twitter a powerful megaphone for speaking directly to the public, often using incendiary and divisive language on hot-button issues. He was permanently banned from the service in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.
"If Musk either fires or drives away the team at Twitter that's committed to keeping it clean and making it less hate-filled, he'll see an immediate drop in user activity," said said Siva Vaidhyanathan, a media studies professor at the University of Virginia. "I think he's going to find pretty fast that inviting the bigots back in is bad for business."
In Europe, officials reminded Musk about a new law, the Digital Services Act, that will force tech companies to step up policing of their online platforms.
"Be it cars or social media, any company operating in Europe needs to comply with our rules – regardless of their shareholding," tweeted Thierry Breton, the European Union commissioner in charge of the bloc's internal market. "Mr Musk knows this well. He is familiar with European rules on automotive, and will quickly adapt to the Digital Services Act."
Some users said Monday that they were planning to quit the platform if Musk took it over. To which he responded on Twitter: "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."
While Twitter's user base of more than 200 million remains much smaller than those of rivals such as Facebook and TikTok, the service is popular with celebrities, world leaders, journalists and intellectuals. Musk himself is a prolific tweeter with a following that rivals several pop stars in the ranks of the most popular accounts.
Twitter users react to Elon Musk buying company for $44B
I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
I fear that twitter might be about to get even worse for anyone who isn't a privileged white man. Musk may think he's a "free speech" champion but his version (assuming he thinks it's fine to call a stranger who criticised him a paedo) will silence many.— Prof. Christina Pagel 🇺🇦 (@chrischirp) April 25, 2022
So, 200 million of us just send our complaints/issues to Elon Musk every day now? Such a relief to have one person to deal with for all that.— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 25, 2022
Damn, twitter auto correct is weird.— Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) April 25, 2022
I typed 'Ohio pizza is terrible' and it auto corrected to:
'Elon makes the bestest pizzas and is such a cool guy I swear he could play James Bond and he also went to space like WOOSH so in summary Elon is a man of contradictions.'
Weird.
If Elon Musk genuinely gets rid of all the spam bots and twitter armies (especially in India), I'm all for this takeover.— meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) April 25, 2022
Can't wait to see Trending topics becoming useful again!
Since this is probably the last day I can tweet this, can I just remind folks that Elon Musk is a union-busting billionaire who inherited money from his dad's apartheid-era emerald mines?— Rana Abdelhamid (@RanaForCongress) April 25, 2022
Tax the rich + unionize Twitter now!
It’s less about Elon Musk and more about why one single person has $44 billion to buy an app in the first place for me— Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) April 25, 2022
Freedom is the abundance of leaders, not the absence of them. Congrats @elonmusk 🥳— Composability T◎ly, 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) April 25, 2022
Live view of Elon Musk at Twitter’s headquarters tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/DNjZQ6DdIe— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) April 25, 2022
Remember like two weeks ago when Elon was like “tell me how to end world hunger and I’ll do it” and then he bought twitter for $44 billion instead— river butcher 🤠 (@rivbutcher) April 25, 2022
Elon walking into Twitter HQ tomorrow… 😎 pic.twitter.com/WfGK4JjGb6— Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) April 25, 2022
If you're wondering what @Twitter employees think, I can only speak for myself: It's a time of genuine discomfort & uncertainty.— Edward Perez (@eddie1perez) April 25, 2022
Most of us believe deeply that Twitter is much more than a tech platform; we have a deep responsibility to society. I hope our new owner gets that.
That’s too much money for twitter. It’s just words. U can’t even eat it— Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) April 25, 2022
Kinda hoping Elon Musk does destroy Twitter so I can have my life back.— Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) April 25, 2022
I’m mainly looking forward to Elon Musk not making any really important changes to Twitter and everyone on both sides who was either freaked out about this or super insanely excited about it being disappointed.— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) April 25, 2022
Elon Musk told the United Nations he would give them $6 billion to end world hunger if they showed him a detailed plan of how they would use the money. They called his bluff and gave him their plan— and then they never got the money. Now he’s buying Twitter for $45 billion.— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 25, 2022
Older twitter users who have lived through geocities, web forums, livejournal, myspace, tumblr and twitter, finding out that it may be yet again time to change platforms pic.twitter.com/h5HAIrbwyn— Dwuff™ 🥐☕✨🇿🇦 (@Dwuff) April 25, 2022
My flight is delayed. @ElonMusk can you buy Air France next?— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) April 25, 2022
Or France; how much does France cost?
I’m not going anywhere. Should this place become more toxic, I pledge to strive even harder to lift up reason, science, compassion and the rule of law. The struggle against fascism, misinformation, and hate requires tough fighters. I hope you stay in the fight, right beside me.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 25, 2022
My take: you can't ruin Twitter, because Twitter was never good.— Pat Dennis (@patdennis) April 25, 2022
I stop scrolling, look up from my phone, and out the window. I see a complicated but beautiful world. It’s still going to be there no matter who owns Twitter. And we'll continue to find ways to live in it, talk about it, and share with each other our thoughts, fears, and dreams.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) April 25, 2022
pro tip: if you can afford to buy your own social media playpen, you can afford to stop whining about having to pay taxes— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 25, 2022
interested to see what "authenticating all humans" means in practice https://t.co/VlFjqGfZhl— Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 25, 2022
People will have good reasons for leaving. People will have good reasons for staying. Give folks the space and respect to make that decision for themselves. There's a lot of room here for different approaches. Don't make someone else's choice a judgment on yours.— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) April 25, 2022
1. I encourage the left not to whine & complain about Twitter like the right has been whining & complaining about Twitter these past six years. It’s a private company. It can have whatever rules it wants. And you’re free to tweet or not.— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 25, 2022
2. I doubt Twitter will change.
Complaining on twitter about twitter is the most twitter thing ever! 😉— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) April 25, 2022
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter is hopefully going to put a lot of pressure on Facebook and other social media platforms to shed their censorship and election-interference regimes. Let's see an end to the censorship cartel and enjoy some competition again!— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) April 25, 2022
This is cool. I've been on Twitter for 13 years and have watched it gradually become more and more restrictive, biased, and censorious.— ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) April 25, 2022
Not to mention huge levels of spam and bot activity.
I'm confident this is a step in the right direction for freedom and fairness. https://t.co/6Kpc4qz7IT
elon bought Twitter faster than I can get a FOIA request approved— Stuff Journalists Like 📰✏️ (@JournalistsLike) April 25, 2022
Screw it I’m going back to MySpace— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) April 25, 2022
This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 25, 2022
Krisher reported from Detroit. O'Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island. AP Business Writers Marcy Gordon in Washington, Barbara Ortutay in Oakland, Calif., Kelvin Chan in London and Sam Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.