 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Canadian Pacific to resume operations after work stoppage ends with new labor deal

  • 0
Canada Railway Strike

A Canadian Pacific Railway worker walks the picket line while on strike at the Cote Saint-Luc railyard in Montreal on Feb. 16, 2015.

 RYAN REMIORZ, The Canadian Press via AP

DETROIT — Approximately 3,000 Canadian Pacific Railway conductors, engineers, train and yard workers represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference will return to work Tuesday after an agreement was reached between the railroad operator and union.

A work stoppage that began Sunday brought trains to a halt across Canada and interrupted fertilizer and other shipments to and from the U.S.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said that it reached a deal with the Teamsters to enter into binding arbitration and end a work stoppage that began on Sunday.

Canadian Pacific said that it will immediately begin working with customers to resume normal train operations across Canada as soon as possible.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Faces Walkout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News