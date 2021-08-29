Carlson Roasting Co. continues to brew success in Houston

“We grew 30 percent through the pandemic,” he said. “Our online sales went up significantly. That was the biggest shift (because of the pandemic), our online sales.”

Carlson said he is grateful for the support that his customers provided during the pandemic. “There has been so much positivity and support from my interactions with customers, especially at the farmers markets,” he said. “Making great coffee that can improve people’s day is what drives me to create the best coffee that I can.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carlson sells bags of whole bean coffee and bottles of his cold brew concentrate at the Cameron Park Farmers Market in downtown La Crosse on Fridays, and at the Winona Farmers Market on Saturdays. He also sells brewed coffee, cold brew coffee, nitro (nitrogen-infused) cold brew coffee and oat milk lattes, at the farmers markets and at other events where he is a vendor.

Carlson said it’s important to have the interaction with consumers that he gets at the two farmers markets.