Carlson Roasting Co. continues to brew success in Houston

HOUSTON, Minn. — Bob Carlson expects to roast about 12,000 pounds of coffee beans this year at Carlson Roasting Co. in downtown Houston, which he and his wife, Mimi, launched in November 2015.
That would be six times as much as the 2,000 pounds of coffee that he roasted during the first year of the Carlsons’ small batch artisan coffee roasting business.
Carlson attributes the growth to adding new customers, and increased purchases by existing customers.
Carlson Roasting wholesales its roasted coffee to 12 area grocery stores, including the People’s Food Co-op in La Crosse and the Bluff Country Co-op in Winona, Minn., and the two co-ops also carry its cold brew coffee concentrate.
Carlson Roasting also sells its coffee to seven area cafes and coffee shops, including Cool Beans Coffee Shop in La Crosse and the Free Range Exchange in Hokah, Minn.
Online sales to consumers also are a major source of business for Carlson Roasting.
“People are getting more familiar with our brand, so our grocery store sales have increased by a significant amount,” Carlson said. “And some of our coffee shop customers have been very successful in the business that they’ve built.”
Carlson said his company’s overall sales have continued to grow, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We grew 30 percent through the pandemic,” he said. “Our online sales went up significantly. That was the biggest shift (because of the pandemic), our online sales.”
Carlson said he is grateful for the support that his customers provided during the pandemic. “There has been so much positivity and support from my interactions with customers, especially at the farmers markets,” he said. “Making great coffee that can improve people’s day is what drives me to create the best coffee that I can.”
Carlson sells bags of whole bean coffee and bottles of his cold brew concentrate at the Cameron Park Farmers Market in downtown La Crosse on Fridays, and at the Winona Farmers Market on Saturdays. He also sells brewed coffee, cold brew coffee, nitro (nitrogen-infused) cold brew coffee and oat milk lattes, at the farmers markets and at other events where he is a vendor.
Carlson said it’s important to have the interaction with consumers that he gets at the two farmers markets.
“That’s why we keep going to them,” he said. “I enjoy the face time with customers, and I get feedback on our product” at farmers markets. “That’s extremely valuable. And people also like to know who they are buying from.” Carlson Roasting Co. also sells coffee for fundraisers with the fundraising organization’s custom label, and custom private label coffee.
Its two biggest-selling coffee varieties are Scandinavian Blend (with coffee beans from Guatemala and Sumatra) and coffee from Guatemala’s Huehuetenago region.
Some of its other major sources of coffee beans are Ethiopia, Congo, New Guinea, Peru and Mexico. Carlson said the coffee beans he buys are fair trade and organic.
“With fair trade, we’re making sure that these farmers are getting at least something above their cost of production,” Carlson said. “I wouldn’t feel right about buying stuff from them at a loss. That’s not what we’re about. We want relationships that work for both sides.”
Carlson roasts his beans in two coffee roasters. One can roast 12 pounds an hour, and the other can roast about 50 pounds an hour.
Carlson usually roasts coffee beans three or four days a week.
He also operates his Coffee House Real Estate business from the same building at 101 W. Cedar St. in Houston.
He and Mimi started their coffee business in November 2015 at 214 E. Cedar St., but soon outgrew that location. They bought the former Cross Roads Cafe building at 101 W. Cedar St., and moved their coffee business there in 2017.
“Making great coffee that can improve people’s day is what drives me to create the best coffee that I can.”
Bob Carlson