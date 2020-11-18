Cell.Plus celebrates 25 years

Cell.Plus was launched in 1995 in downtown Baraboo. The first mobile phone sold by owner Andrew Kamla was a Motorola TX400 bag phone. He jokes about the sale, “It came with a lead acid battery and a complimentary shoulder strap. But it was completely transportable and could make and receive calls…for a hefty price!”
The history of Cell.Plus really begins in the mid-70s when David Kamla, started Leisure World, an electronics and audio store, on the square in Baraboo. Leisure World offered high-end products for audio and video enthusiasts, regularly drawing a large customer base from Madison and the surrounding areas. While operating Leisure World, the senior Kamla instilled a strong commitment to excellence in customer service in his children, Andrew & Matt.
Since then Andrew has overseen the growth of Cell.Plus, UScellular™ Authorized Agent as Owner/CEO, to include stores in Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta and Holmen with five more locations in Central Wisconsin. Cell.Plus also includes a dedicated business services department and a corporate office center in Baraboo.
Matt works alongside his brother in the role of director of Information Systems and Internal Audit.
Giving back to their communities is also a growing hallmark of the business culture at Cell.Plus/UScellular Agent.
“It’s both an honor and humbling at the same time to be able to support great groups that serve our communities,” says Andrew. Sponsorship and involvement in a wide variety of organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs, the American Cancer Society, People Helping People of SW WI, Prayz Network, Agrace Hospice, local youth sports programs, Chambers of Commerce, and others, provides a way for Cell.Plus to both give back to and serve their neighbors around each location.
UScellular has celebrated Cell.Plus’ dedication to excellence in customer service by recognizing the company in the Elite Performers class, a distinction awarded to those who perform at the highest UScellular standards of operational and performance excellence. The Elite Performer status began in 2013, and Cell.Plus has achieved all the benchmarks required by UScellular for 6 out of the 7 years the program has been in place. This is an achievement only a few Agencies in the nation have accomplished.
Although celebrating 25th anniversary of the company within the midst of a global pandemic has been a challenge.
The company is developing safe ways for people to shop during the holidays this year including deals that start early and last longer, make in-store appointments online, curbside service, and a new sign-in system to better manage traffic. For more information, visit cellplus.com.
