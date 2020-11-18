Cell.Plus celebrates 25 years

Cell.Plus was launched in 1995 in downtown Baraboo. The first mobile phone sold by owner Andrew Kamla was a Motorola TX400 bag phone. He jokes about the sale, “It came with a lead acid battery and a complimentary shoulder strap. But it was completely transportable and could make and receive calls…for a hefty price!”

The history of Cell.Plus really begins in the mid-70s when David Kamla, started Leisure World, an electronics and audio store, on the square in Baraboo. Leisure World offered high-end products for audio and video enthusiasts, regularly drawing a large customer base from Madison and the surrounding areas. While operating Leisure World, the senior Kamla instilled a strong commitment to excellence in customer service in his children, Andrew & Matt.

Since then Andrew has overseen the growth of Cell.Plus, UScellular™ Authorized Agent as Owner/CEO, to include stores in Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta and Holmen with five more locations in Central Wisconsin. Cell.Plus also includes a dedicated business services department and a corporate office center in Baraboo.

Matt works alongside his brother in the role of director of Information Systems and Internal Audit.

Giving back to their communities is also a growing hallmark of the business culture at Cell.Plus/UScellular Agent.