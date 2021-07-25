CEO Q&A: Greg Marcus on the rebound of theaters and hotels

Q: How are you feeling about your company and its path forward?

Marcus: Our businesses are built on people coming together and gathering together and the pandemic is built on people staying apart. So those two don’t play nicely together. The last year and a half has been incredibly challenging, but yet we’ve seen incredible resiliency from our people. But the ship is starting to right. You know, we’ve done the best we can do in a tough situation, but now things are looking up. I’m sure there will be some bumps along the way, but we built the company to last, to withstand really tough situations, and that’s how it’s going. We’re starting to get movies again and people are coming back to the movies and we’re seeing a nice upward trend there. But it’s certainly been a challenging year, no doubt about it.

Q: You say your company was built to withstand tough situations, but clearly a pandemic was never anticipated, correct?