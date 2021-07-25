CEO Q&A: Greg Marcus on the rebound of theaters and hotels

One of the Marcus Corp.’s slogans is “making ordinary days extraordinary.”
The last 16 months, however, have been anything but ordinary. And extraordinary doesn’t begin to describe the impact of the pandemic on the Milwaukee-based company known for its movie theaters and hotels.
Marcus, like virtually every other entertainment entity, saw its business collapse in the wake of COVID-19. Movie theaters shuttered and hotel bookings plummeted as both the leisure and business traveler stayed home.
The company’s stock price also took a dive on the New York Stock Exchange and has been on a roller coaster-like journey. Shares had gradually risen to around $42 in late 2018 and slowly fell to around $32 in February 2020. In March 2020, the stock plunged to under $10 and by October bottomed out at $7.36 per share only to rebound by March of this year to over $23. Last week, the stock was listed at just under $17 a share.
But moviegoers at Marcus theaters and overnight guests at its hotels are returning. And while it’s unclear when business will return to pre-pandemic levels, Greg Marcus, the company’s president and CEO since 2008, is banking on the need for human connections to bolster the company’s bottom line.
The company, founded in 1935, has 1,097 movie screens at 89 movie theaters in Wisconsin and nine other states. It owns Point Cinema on Madison’s Far West Side and Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie, which opened in 2015 and replaced a smaller and aging facility on Madison’s Far East Side. Marcus also owns or manages over 5,000 hotel rooms, including the Hilton Monona Terrace in Madison, the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee and the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva.
Q: How are you feeling about your company and its path forward?
Marcus: Our businesses are built on people coming together and gathering together and the pandemic is built on people staying apart. So those two don’t play nicely together. The last year and a half has been incredibly challenging, but yet we’ve seen incredible resiliency from our people. But the ship is starting to right. You know, we’ve done the best we can do in a tough situation, but now things are looking up. I’m sure there will be some bumps along the way, but we built the company to last, to withstand really tough situations, and that’s how it’s going. We’re starting to get movies again and people are coming back to the movies and we’re seeing a nice upward trend there. But it’s certainly been a challenging year, no doubt about it.
Q: You say your company was built to withstand tough situations, but clearly a pandemic was never anticipated, correct?
A: We didn’t anticipate the pandemic. We closed all (the theaters) at one point in March (2020) and started reopening them in September and slowly reopened but we weren’t open every day. The first thing we did was sell popcorn on the curb. We wanted to be top of mind. Last summer, we were doing parking lot drive-ins and people were coming and watching movies on the side of the buildings and then come fall we started to open the theaters back up again. But even though we wanted to be open, the studios needed to give us product. The good news, bad news is they were holding product back, which means they believed in the theatrical business. Because otherwise they could have just put them up on their streaming services.
Q: When do you think things will return to pre-pandemic levels?
A: Tell me when the pandemic is going to end. When the customer can make their own decisions, they move. The hotels are on a faster track than the theaters. But for the hotels to get back to full speed, we need the business traveler back, and that’s a slow return along with the conferences. You can’t replace in-person meetings, there’s just no way. Zoom only goes so far. But that takes lots of planning, and there’s lead times and that just takes time, which is why that will take longer. But for the theaters, as more product is released and people get more comfortable going out to the theaters, it could be a faster return.
Q: So long term looks good for your company?
A: At the end of the day, people want to be together. They want to travel they want to get away they want to be with other people. It’s just the human condition. ... Watching a movie in a theater isn’t like watching a movie at home. They’re very different experiences. Someone going to a movie theater is making a decision to leave their house. They can do lots of things. They can go to a concert, they can go to a play, they can go to a baseball game, basketball game or they can go out to a movie. But they’ve made the decision to leave their sofa and they’re going to want to continue to leave. And the movies are one of the cheapest forms of entertainment that I just listed.
Q: How has the pandemic set back acquisitions, expansions and redevelopment of properties for your company?
A: We will look at any opportunity that comes our way. We’re very protective of our balance sheet so we will keep all of that in mind as we move forward. So right now we’re focused on keeping our balance sheet in a good place.
Q: When someone goes to a Marcus Cinema here in Madison or Sun Prairie, what is different when compared to before the pandemic?
A: Well, let’s talk about the long-lasting differences. There will be more use of technology. We’ve always let people buy their tickets on their phone and online, but I think there’s going to be more of that and there will be more of a push to do that. The biggest change has been in food and beverage and we were working on this before the pandemic of having people make their purchases on the app or online. And I think over time we’re going to see that as the predominant way in which people order their food.
Q: Describe the Madison hotel market, where Dane County is one of the top tourist destinations in the state and, prior to the pandemic, hotel construction was booming.
A: It’s a strong hotel market, absolutely. The pandemic was very challenging for everybody and it’s starting to work its way back. It’s a good market because it has a very good business community, the state Capitol and you’ve got the university. So when you add all of those together, that makes for a very good market.
Q: How big have the vaccines been for your business?
A: I totally understand where people have been reticent to go out. There’s sort of that tip-toeing. I get it and I felt it originally, too. But the vaccines work. Madison has great vaccine uptake. And for the communities that have great vaccine uptake, going out is great and people are getting their lives back. I encourage everyone to go out and take advantage of their newfound freedom.
Q: You’ve resumed playing piano in live performances with your band, Jazz Corporation, at the Saint Kate Hotel in Milwaukee’s downtown. What was it like returning to the stage and playing before an audience after more than a year?
A: It’s great fun. It’s good to be with people. Some people want to stay home, but that’s not the vast majority of our world.