Christmas cheer here: Coronavirus precautions lead to longer holiday open house at downtown Galesville gift shop

GALESVILLE – The coronavirus pandemic has made this a tough, somber year for people around the world.

But the annual holiday open house at The Treasure Chest gift shop in downtown Galesville – from Tuesday through next Sunday, four days longer than usual – is generating some Christmas cheer at the 21-year-old business.

Traci Stoner owns the shop at 19865 E. Gale Ave., which sells specialty gifts, apparel, antiques and collectibles. The business started in 1999 at another Galesville location, and has been in the current building since 2003. Traci and her husband Mark Stoner bought the building, where Casberg’s Department Store had operated from 1979 to 2002. Before that, it had been Gilbertson-Myhre Department Store since 1884, when the three-story brick building was constructed.

The Treasure Chest’s busiest months of the year are November and December because of the holiday season, and May “for cabin fever relief,” Traci Stoner said last week.

She’s decorated the store ahead of the holiday open house, which will feature hot cider, cookies and a discount on holiday items.

The store’s holiday open house normally is a two-day event, on the Saturday and Sunday before Thanksgiving.