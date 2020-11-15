Christmas cheer here: Coronavirus precautions lead to longer holiday open house at downtown Galesville gift shop

GALESVILLE – The coronavirus pandemic has made this a tough, somber year for people around the world.
But the annual holiday open house at The Treasure Chest gift shop in downtown Galesville – from Tuesday through next Sunday, four days longer than usual – is generating some Christmas cheer at the 21-year-old business.
Traci Stoner owns the shop at 19865 E. Gale Ave., which sells specialty gifts, apparel, antiques and collectibles. The business started in 1999 at another Galesville location, and has been in the current building since 2003. Traci and her husband Mark Stoner bought the building, where Casberg’s Department Store had operated from 1979 to 2002. Before that, it had been Gilbertson-Myhre Department Store since 1884, when the three-story brick building was constructed.
The Treasure Chest’s busiest months of the year are November and December because of the holiday season, and May “for cabin fever relief,” Traci Stoner said last week.
She’s decorated the store ahead of the holiday open house, which will feature hot cider, cookies and a discount on holiday items.
The store’s holiday open house normally is a two-day event, on the Saturday and Sunday before Thanksgiving.
But because of the coronavirus pandemic, Stoner said, this year’s open house will be from Tuesday through next Sunday, to spread out the number of shoppers over a longer period of time. Stoner said she is doing this “to keep in line with social distancing, in order to give our customers more time to come and enjoy their shopping safely.”
Open house hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Sunday.
Something new this holiday season is being able to see the original wood floor on the second floor of the three-story The Treasure Chest building. Carpeting on the second floor was removed while the store was closed for about six weeks in March and April because of the coronavirus pandemic. During the shutdown, online shopping and curbside pick-up were available a couple days a week, said Stoner, whose store continues to take coronavirus precautions.
“Masks are required, and hand sanitizer is readily available, along with social distancing,” Stoner said.
Many Christmas items — such as garland, wreaths, artificial trees and holiday decor — are on display on the second floor. “And there’s some fall” items as well, Stoner said. “People still like to decorate for Thanksgiving. And there’s a corner for my 50 percent off items. So there’s a good mix” of items for sale on the floor with its recently exposed original wood floor.
The Treasure Chest has a large selection of gift items, such as candles, jewelry and home decor, as well as such things as rugs, greeting cards and apparel.
“The basement has a wide variety of antiques and collectibles,” Stoner said. “We rent out spaces to different dealers.”
The store’s sales have continued to rise over the years, in what Stone said is a constantly-changing business. “The Treasure Chest stays current with trends, and continually adds antiques and collectibles,” she said.
“Operating this business is a treasure in itself,” Stoner said of her gift store.
Since 2015, she and her husband — who has a full-time job elsewhere — also have owned the two-story Brickstone Building, which is across Main Street from The Treasure Chest. “Independently owned businesses (in that building) include a photography studio, chiropractor, clothing boutique, nutritional/natural beverage shop on West Gale Avenue and the dance studio on South Main Street,” Stoner said. The dance studio may move to an upper level of The Treasure Chest building after the holiday season.
