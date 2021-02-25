City of La Crosse to launch new round of small business relief grants

A new round of grants from the city of La Crosse could help small businesses pay rent or keep the lights on.

The grant, a sequel to previous rounds of funding, would go to some of the city's smallest businesses and would specifically be intended to help pay up to three months rent for brick and mortar stores or non-city owned utilities.

The city has allocated around $80,000 for the program, and it anticipates being able to help around 15 businesses with 20 or fewer employees.

"We decided that because the need is just so immense out there we will not be able to touch everyone that needs help," Tara Fitzgerald with the city planning department said at Thursday's Economic Development Committee meeting.

The grants were previously approved by the Community Development Committee earlier this month, and it was strictly an information item on Thursday.

The city will use the help of the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation to field and review applications because of its grant process experience. Officials said they hoped the group would also provide business advice for grant recipients, too.

Grants will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis until funds run out.

