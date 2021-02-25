City of La Crosse to launch new round of small business relief grants

A new round of grants from the city of La Crosse could help small businesses pay rent or keep the lights on.
The grant, a sequel to previous rounds of funding, would go to some of the city's smallest businesses and would specifically be intended to help pay up to three months rent for brick and mortar stores or non-city owned utilities.
The city has allocated around $80,000 for the program, and it anticipates being able to help around 15 businesses with 20 or fewer employees.
"We decided that because the need is just so immense out there we will not be able to touch everyone that needs help," Tara Fitzgerald with the city planning department said at Thursday's Economic Development Committee meeting.
The grants were previously approved by the Community Development Committee earlier this month, and it was strictly an information item on Thursday.
The city will use the help of the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation to field and review applications because of its grant process experience. Officials said they hoped the group would also provide business advice for grant recipients, too.
Grants will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis until funds run out.
Businesses eligible for this round of funding are those with 20 or fewer employees, rent a brick and mortar storefront and can demonstrate that they experienced significant profit loss from 2019 to 2020.
The city plans to launch the program soon, with a target date to open the application period on March 4 and close a week later, or until funds run out. Funds are expected to be allocated around two weeks later, with staff saying there is less "follow-up" compared to the first round of grants.
Rewards will not exceed three months worth of a business owner's rent.
Staff said it was decided to limit the relief in this round of funding for renters in order to better target business owners with little avenues for help, noting that those who own their buildings are able to reach out to their private lenders and request mortgage relief.
As of now there are no details on how much profit loss a business needs to have experienced to be eligible.
Funding for this round of relief is coming from Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 dollars, as released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Last year, the city of La Crosse handed out $534,400 to about 100 different small businesses to help them weather the pandemic.
The city plans to release more information on applying for the grant in the next week.