City still eyeing mixed-use development at former Kmart building despite U-Haul's plans

City of La Crosse officials signaled Monday that they are still interested in turning the former Kmart site into a mixed-use development as the community raises concerns over U-Haul's current bid to purchase the land.
The site, which has been vacant since 2017, has been carefully watched by the community, primed by officials early on as an ideal space to redevelop at one of the busiest intersections in the region.
It was purchased in 2018 by VSC Corporation, which owns the neighboring Village Shopping Center, with plans to redevelop the roughly 7-acre lot to its "maximum potential."
But those plans never materialized, and it was reported last month that U-Haul had placed a bid to purchase the lot, with plans to turn the building into self-storage while also offering its truck and trailer rentals and other shipping and moving retail.
U-Haul's early plans for the site have gained little to no support from officials, and City Hall staff indicated to the Neighborhood Revitalization Commission Monday night that they are uninterested.
"We don't feel that's the highest and best use of arguably one of the prime pieces of redevelopable land in the city at the moment," said Tim Acklin with the city of La Crosse Planning Department.
The current zoning of the greyfield site only allows retail at the moment, and would need to be changed to either a C-2 commercial or heavy industrial zone and acquire a conditional use permit for U-Haul to operate under its plans.
All of these changes would need to be evaluated by city staff and approved by the La Crosse Common Council, but those safeguards would only go so far, staff said.
"With existing state statutes regarding conditional use permits, our hands as a city are a little tied," Acklin said.
"It's very hard to deny conditional use permits if applicants meet all the requirements, and any requirements we as a city impose on them have to meet the substantial evidence determination," he said. "It can't just be an arbitrary requirement."
But rezoning an area allows the city a little more flexibility he said, because officials can point to things such as studies or plans for a certain area as evidence against.
"We as a department are not in support of this parcel being rezoned to heavy industrial at all," Acklin told the group Monday, reassuring commissioners that city staff still has its original goal in mind.
When Acklin was asked by a commissioner whether the city was interested in buying the site, which was valued at around $4 million when Kmart closed its doors, he said there was interest when it first went on the market, but he had no updates on current pursuits.
The commission and city staff discussed a possible non-compete clause with VSC Corp. that might be slowing down developments. It would bar any new development to compete with Festival Foods just across the street, such as another grocery store, but staff said they were not "familiar" with the details of such a private agreement.
Still, Acklin noted, planning staff doesn't think a condition like that would necessarily hold up the city's vision of a mixed-use facility.
On the efforts of the city, Acklin told the commission that staff has been actively working to present the site owners with developers and plans that would better suit the city's vision for the space.
"The city has made a giant effort in having it redeveloped into something higher, better than what it is now, because we created a TID district around that site," Acklin said. "That to me is sort of a huge effort on our part as a city."
A Tax Incremental District, or TID, is an area of land a municipality can dedicate for redevelopment or improvement projects, and then use the taxes collected in that zone to fund the projects.
Outgoing La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, who formerly worked in city planning, sent a similar reassuring message to commissioners Monday night.
"I think everybody still has the goal of a mixed-use redevelopment, with housing and neighborhood-serving uses, and maybe some open space there," Kabat said.
There is no current legislation on the books for city officials to consider on the Kmart project in the February council cycle.