City still eyeing mixed-use development at former Kmart building despite U-Haul's plans

U-Haul's early plans for the site have gained little to no support from officials, and City Hall staff indicated to the Neighborhood Revitalization Commission Monday night that they are uninterested.

"We don't feel that's the highest and best use of arguably one of the prime pieces of redevelopable land in the city at the moment," said Tim Acklin with the city of La Crosse Planning Department.

The current zoning of the greyfield site only allows retail at the moment, and would need to be changed to either a C-2 commercial or heavy industrial zone and acquire a conditional use permit for U-Haul to operate under its plans.

All of these changes would need to be evaluated by city staff and approved by the La Crosse Common Council, but those safeguards would only go so far, staff said.

"With existing state statutes regarding conditional use permits, our hands as a city are a little tied," Acklin said.

"It's very hard to deny conditional use permits if applicants meet all the requirements, and any requirements we as a city impose on them have to meet the substantial evidence determination," he said. "It can't just be an arbitrary requirement."

