Company says new Noodles is doing well, with Wisconsin mac and cheese leading in sales

NOODLES & CO. COMES TO ONALASKA

WHAT: The Noodles & Co. chain opened its 50th Wisconsin restaurant on Oct. 2 in Onalaska. The Colorado-based chain now has 458 restaurants in 29 states.

WHERE: In a new four-unit building at 9417 Hwy. 16 in Onalaska.

HOURS: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

MORE INFO: Call 608-579-5777 or visit the restaurant’s website at https://locations.noodles.com/wi/onalaska/9417-state-road-16.html.